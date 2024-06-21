Legislation to shut down WA’s live sheep export trade within four years could be pushed through Federal Parliament in the next fortnight after an inquiry examining the proposal recommended it be passed. The inquiry was inundated with thousands of submissions despite running for just 18 days. A report released on Friday urged the Federal Government to work closely with the WA Government to implement a transition support package for the industry ahead of the ban in 2028. It also suggested the Commonwealth consider making additional funding available to support the transition, potentially through the 2026 stocktake of industry progress. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt last month announced a $107 million package to help the industry transition away from live sheep exports, despite calls from farmers and the Coalition to reverse Labor’s election promise to end the trade. Labor has pledged to phase out live sheep exports in the past two Federal elections after the deaths of about 2400 sheep on a ship travelling from Fremantle to the Middle East in 2017. Senator Watt acknowledged the committee’s recommendations and said he would meet WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis next week to discuss the legislation and transition package. “The committee noted that the support package has the potential to strengthen segments of the WA economy and presents opportunities for WA businesses and livelihoods in some sectors — particularly in terms of onshore processing, packaging, and frozen exports,” he said. Labor MP Meryl Swanson, who is the committee chair, said while there was opposition to the ban, the shift was overdue. “The time has come to transition away from this trade,” Ms Swanson said. “Like all transitions, it will not be without pain, but the outcome will provide industry with long-term certainty in line with community expectations.” The committee held two public hearings last week — one in Muresk in WA and the other in Canberra — to hear from stakeholders across industry, government, local communities and animal welfare groups. It was inundated with submissions, receiving more than 13,000 contributions, although just 668 were published. Almost half the total were form letters based on an RSPCA guide, and a further 1156 were anti-ban form letters. O’Connor MP Rick Wilson, who also sits on the committee, said the report recommendation calling for the legislation to be passed was as expected, but that the Opposition would continue pushing for a Senate inquiry. “I think the inquiry was a stitch-up. The minister knowingly restricted the amount of time that the committee had to report to restrict the amount of input, particularly from farmers in WA,” he told The West Australian. “There was also a short timeframe for submissions. They were open for just four working days. It should be sent to a Senate inquiry so there can be a more comprehensive inquiry conducted.” The Coalition has vowed to overturn the live sheep ban should it win the next election. In a dissenting report, Coalition MPs said the industry had extensive animal welfare practices in place. “Any transition package proposed in this bill will be rejected by WA farmers and industry supply chain participants who believe the live sheep export industry is not only viable, but a growing industry,” the dissenting report said. “The live sheep export trade by sea is a rebounding and growing trade that Government chooses to deny at the peril of Australia’s reputation as a valued and reliable trading partner.” WA Farmers president John Hassell said the Keep the Sheep campaign had so far raised $350,000 to use to campaign against Labor candidates in 20 seats nationally in the next Federal election, including seven in WA.