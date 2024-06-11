Liberal MP Ian Goodenough is considering contesting his Federal seat of Moore as a Nationals candidate after a resounding preselection defeat. The four-term incumbent, and the only Perth-based Liberal left after the party’s devastating losses in 2022, was overwhelmingly rejected by delegates at a party plebiscite in February, with former Stirling MP Vince Connelly tapped to be the candidate instead. Following his defeat — by a margin of 137 to 39 — Mr Goodenough used the cover of parliamentary privilege to call for Hillary’s branch president Kirsten Marie to resign, linking her to the Sterling Group scandal because her husband was fined by ASIC in relation to the controversy. Ms Marie has never been sanctioned over the scandal. He also attacked Simon Ehrenfeld — who backed Mr Connelly and is now the Liberal’s lead candidate for the State upper house — even though Mr Ehrenfeld has never been linked to Sterling First. “What role does Simon Ehrenfeld, president of the Moore division and a candidate for Liberal Party preselection, play in exerting control over the Hillarys branch in conjunction with Robert and Kirsten Marie?” Mr Goodenough asked. Subsequent comments made by the MP to a newspaper — which are not shielded by privilege — saw Mr Goodenough subject to disciplinary proceedings that could have seen him kicked out of the Liberal caucus. But the MP said ahead of an adjourned hearing on Monday, he was advised the complaint had been withdrawn. “I hadn’t done anything wrong so I’m very relieved,” Mr Goodenough told The West. The MP has given a commitment to stay in the Liberal tent until parliament is dissolved some time between now and May 2025, but while reiterating that pledge, Mr Goodenough says he may run against his party at the next election. “I am staying as active as I can in the electorate so I’ve got that option when the time comes,” he said. “Whether I run as an independent, the Nationals have asked me to join — I’ve kept that open.” Mr Goodenough recently sent out flyers to constituents in his northern suburbs seat, ditching the Liberal-blue for the National’s green and gold colours. And the MP has repeatedly praised the regional-oriented party on his social media for opposing WA Labor’s efforts to strengthen gun laws. These have been part of a series of not-so-subtle hints at a run in Moore against Mr Connelly, including a LinkedIn post shortly after losing preselection where wrote he was visiting a store “for a quote on new polo shirts and hats for my army of volunteers”. Moore had long been considered a safe Liberal seat, but amid backlash to the Morrison Government in WA, Mr Goodenough suffered a double-digit swing and only clung onto the electorate by a margin of 0.66 per cent. Community group Voices of Moore is also seeking to replicate Kate Chaney’s success in Curtin by mounting a ‘teal’ run in the seat. A volunteer from Ms Chaney’s campaign – Shannon Ziegelaar — founded the grassroots effort alongside Aboriginal education specialist Kevin O’Keefe.