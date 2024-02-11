About 15,000 sheep and cattle stuck on board an export ship for more than five weeks will finally be brought back to land in coming days, Premier Roger Cook says. The Middle East-bound MV Bahijah on Sunday remained in waters north of Perth with most of the livestock it has had on board since January 5. The carrier was ordered back to WA on January 20 after Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea forced it to divert to Africa, and docked at Fremantle port briefly to unload several hundred head of cattle. Mr Cook told reporters on Sunday that he understood the ship would be completely de-stocked late this week or maybe early next week, but could not confirm whether the livestock would be processed in WA. “I don’t have any information about what the future for those animals is,” the Premier said. “These matters are really in the hands of the Commonwealth Government. “We are just providing assistance where we can in order to ensure that we protect both the welfare and the biosecurity issues.” The Department of Agriculture on Monday rejected an application from exporter Bassem Dabbah to restart the journey, saying it was not satisfied the animals’ health and welfare could be assured on a trip that could have taken an extra month.