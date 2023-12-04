Former senator Ben Small is believed to have the inside track to replace Forrest MP Nola Marino, who on Monday announced she plans to retire at the next Federal election. Ms Marino shocked many of her WA Liberal colleagues when revealing she would step down in 2025, calling time on what will be nearly two decades in Parliament. Her departure has paved the way for generational change in the safe Liberal seat just days before the party is slated to throw open its preselections on Saturday. Mr Small, who grew up in Bunbury and co-owns a bar in the South West town, is understood to be planning to nominate, although he declined to comment when contacted by The West Australian. He previously sparked controversy when challenging Ms Marino for her seat ahead of the 2016 election, an audacious bid that attracted the support of former Forrest MP and renowned commercial property developer Geoff Prosser. Then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull intervened in support of Ms Marino, who fended off the challenge with 51 votes to 16. In a sign of the strength of his connections within the Liberal Party’s WA division, Mr Small went on to enter the Senate in November 2020 to fill a casual vacancy created by the resignation of Mathias Cormann. His time in Canberra lasted just 18 months — including having to resign and renominate after discovering he held dual Australia-New Zealand citizenship — after he failed to retain his spot in the Senate at the 2022 election. Since then Mr Small has served as chair of the WA Liberals finance committee where he has been tasked with building the party’s war chest ahead of both State and Federal elections in 2025. Liberal sources said Mr Small was not expected to face a “credible” challenge for Forrest should he decide to nominate. The Liberal State Council meets on Saturday to sign-off on a preselection schedule for incumbent and target seats. It is understood nominations for seats already held by the party will close first in mid-January, with targeted State and Federal seats — as well as the Senate and Legislative Council — to be finalised by the end of February. Ms Marino was first elected to Forrest in 2007 and, in announcing her retirement, said that it had been an honour and a privilege to represent the people, businesses and industries in WA’s South West. “I have lived and worked here all my life, like so many of you, and I know that without doubt it is the best part of Australia,” she said. “It is the best place to live, to work, to raise a family and to retire. “I intend to keep working every day for the benefit of the people in the Forrest electorate and I hope to see you out and about in our part of the world very soon.” Senator Michaelia Cash, WA’s most senior Federal Liberal, said Ms Marino would be missed. “Nola has always been a fierce advocate for the people of Forrest and has fought hard over the years in their interests,” she said. “More broadly, she has also stood up for Western Australia across her time in the Parliament, including during the battle to get WA its fair share of the GST. “On a personal note, I will miss her cheerful smile and often colourful attire in Canberra.”