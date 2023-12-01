Liberal defector Merome Beard is set to square off against her former leader Shane Love in a sprawling after the release of final boundaries for the next State election. The WA Electoral Commission on Friday confirmed the decision to abolish Ms Beard’s regional electorate of North West Central and merge the bulk of the communities with Mr Love’s seat of Moore. The move will see the two face off at the March 2025 State Election for the new Mid West electorate after Ms Beard made the bombshell decision to defect from Love’s Nationals to join the Liberal Party last month. In their final report, Electoral Distribution Commissioners argued it was necessary to abolish a regional electorate and create the new metropolitan seat of Oakford to accommodate exploding population growth in Perth’s south-east. The move favours WA Labor, who will be confident of winning Oakford. A flow on of the redistribution is that the neighbouring seat of Jandakot — which cedes just over half its electors to Oakford — becomes more competitive for the Liberals. In another major win for the Cook Government, commissioners abandoned plans to dramatically reconfigure the Labor-held seats of Carine and Hillarys into a north-south alignment that would have created a coastal seat almost guaranteed to fall to the Liberals. Instead, the existing seats of Hillarys and Carine will remain with relatively minor tweaks, averting a potential preselection stoush within Labor amid speculation sitting MPs Caitlin Collins and Paul Lilburne would switch seats in a bid to save the former. In their final report, Commissioners wrote the decision to merge North West Central and Moore into a single seat, reducing regional representation, “was not made lightly”. “Thorough analysis of distribution approaches, demographic trends and public feedback was undertaken to determine whether the existing balance of metropolitan and non-metropolitan districts could be maintained,” commissioners wrote. “The Commissioners remained of the view that setting electoral district boundaries that achieved relative parity of elector numbers was paramount. “The Commissioners have therefore determined that it is necessary to amalgamate two non-metropolitan districts and to create a new metropolitan district in a high-growth area.” Opposition Leader Shane Love lashed the outcome, which he said compounded the Cook Government’s “attacks on regional representation” through sweeping changes to the Legislative Council that have created a single statewide electorate. “Regional West Australians are suffocating under the hands of Labor,” Mr Love said. “WA Labor has now stripped 19 members from the regions, botched cultural heritage laws, failed to support logging jobs and cowered behind the Federal Labor Government’s live export ban.“ “Today’s changes mean when regional West Australians go to the ballot box, the voices of local schools, hospitals, councils and communities will be lost under Labor.” Mr Love also confirmed on talkback radio that he intended to re-contest the 2025 election in the new Mid West seat. In total, 51 of 59 seats in the Legislative Assembly have had their boundaries amended as part of the redistribution. Four metropolitan seats will be renamed in 2025 to reflect better their amended boundaries: Burns Beach will become Mindarie, Mirrabooka will become Girrawheen, Warnbro will become Secret Harbour, and Willagee will become Bibra Lake.