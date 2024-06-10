Nationals MP Colin de Grussa has refused to rule out a shift to the lower house, after withdrawing from the party’s Legislative Council ticket because he lacked support amongst members. In his first comments after it was revealed on Saturday Mr de Grussa had pulled out of the preselection for the Upper House, the second-term MP for the Agricultural Region confirmed he had failed to get enough internal support for a winnable position on the ticket. The comments come after The Sunday Times revealed National Party candidate for South Perth Jonathan Shack has withdrawn from that contest, with party sources hinting Mr de Grussa might replace him in the metropolitan seat. “On Saturday I made the decision to withdraw my nomination for the Legislative Council for the Nationals WA, after failing to gain the necessary support to secure the position I had sought,” Mr de Grussa said. “I did not make this decision lightly. “Politics is an unforgiving game, which invariably takes a significant toll on both your personal and family life. That, more than anything, was my primary consideration in withdrawing my nomination. “I understand that there has been media speculation about my future political aspirations. For the record, I have yet to make any decisions on my future, other than seeing out my term as the Member for Agriculture and continuing to serve the Western Australian people the best way I can,” he said. Mr de Grussa’s withdrawal from the ticket came as the other remaining incumbent upper house MP Louise Kingston, was relegated to fifth on the party’s ballot. The number one and two spots on the Nationals Upper House ticket went to party president Julie Freeman and Northhampton deputy shire president Rob Hortsman. Fellow incumbent Martin Alrdridge announced earlier this year he would not contest the 2025 State election. The preselection comes ahead of the election, which will see the Upper House fought on 37 seats across the State, after the abolition of the six electorates.