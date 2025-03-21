Likely Liberal leader Basil Zempilas is depending on a lead of just 64 votes in Kalamunda to stave off a humiliating election tie with the Nationals that would leave the job of Opposition Leader in limbo. Two weeks after a third straight Labor landslide, the Liberals and Nationals are stranded on six seats each, with Kalamunda one of just two seats still undecided. “Clearly we’re watching Kalamunda very closely in that recount on Sunday and that is pivotal,” Mr Zempilas said on Friday. “I agree it’s a small number and I agree we have not resonated to the degree we had hoped. What we took forward at the last election did not hit the mark.” The media personality turned Perth Lord Mayor is now the incoming Liberal member for Churchlands and the only declared contender for the party’s top job, after former leader Libby Mettam conceded she had lost support and would seek the deputy position instead. “I’ll be voting for her,” Mr Zempilas said. A party room meeting on Tuesday is expected to endorse him as Liberal leader, but he will not automatically become Opposition Leader. The office comes with extra resources, staff and a $306,236 annual pay cheque — $129,843 more than an MP base salary. However, Mr Zempilas said his focus was “not about the pay” or the position. “This is about being a first-time parliamentarian, giving my all for the people of Churchlands and giving my all for the people of Western Australia,” he said. If the Liberals and Nationals are left with an equal number of lower house MPs, current Opposition Leader Shane Love has indicated he will not relinquish the office without a better deal. That could include a formal coalition agreement and a joint upper house ticket that the Liberal Party previously rejected. “It’s a matter of negotiating,” Mr Love said on Friday. “Most of the people in the areas we’re strongest in say, ‘Good on you, don’t give in and don’t give anything away’ . . . but the reality is that we need to form government in 2029 and that’s what we need to be working towards. “There needs to be a realisation from both sides that there’s a bit of give and take in that.” The Speaker will make a final decision if the two parties do not reach agreement, but Mr Zempilas was hopeful that would not be necessary. “We’ll be able to have some very constructive conversations about what is the best way forward,” he said. “If there is a dominant opposition party it would make sense that that team have more of the resources, but I think it’s the right thing to do to wait and see how this plays out and someday we’ll have a clearer picture.” The Liberals lost main opposition party status in 2021 when they were reduced to two seats in the lower house, less than the Nationals’ four. On Friday, Mr Love was able to claim a “historic” result for his party, clinching a sixth seat when former Liberal turned National candidate Scott Leary won Albany. The Liberal candidate was a local emergency doctor, Tom Brough, who sparked campaign controversy when he said abortion laws should be reviewed and was accused of linking the LGBTQI+ community to paedophilia. He was stranded in third place, behind Mr Leary by 135 votes. The distribution of Dr Brough’s preferences then handed Mr Leary the win over Labor MP Rebecca Stephens. “Albany was always a goal for us but I thought it was going to be a long shot,” Mr Love said. “It’s a huge result and I think it just goes to show how people in regional WA feel that they’ve been mistreated and misunderstood.” Mr Love is yet to meet with Mr Zempilas to discuss the result. “I’ve only seen Basil at an event here and there,” he said. “I think he’s a person who is very talented in terms of his ability to present a message and I think that’s important going forward.” Mr Zempilas said his five years as Perth Lord Mayor qualified him for the top job and rejected claims he fuelled infighting against Ms Mettam by refusing to rule himself out of the running. “I’m not in control of this process,” he said. “I can’t control what people say about me or what they think about me, but I can demonstrate what I’m about and that’s what I get the opportunity to do now.” The Nationals also claimed victory in Warren-Blackwood on Thursday night, while Labor MP Kevin Michel has retained the seat of Pilbara, despite an 18 per cent swing against him. “I will never take the support of the Pilbara community for granted,” Mr Michel said. “I look forward to getting back to work on our election commitments, supporting local jobs and keeping the Pilbara strong.” The other undecided seat was Kalgoorlie, where Labor MP Ali Kent was leading by 500 votes on Friday.