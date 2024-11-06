Labor looks set to exploit a split WA’s Opposition alliance over tough firearm laws, with the Liberals and Nationals involved in open political warfare over the future of the legislation. Political pressure mounted on Liberal leader Libby Mettam on Wednesday as Premier Roger Cook used Question Time to attack the “ambiguity” of her party’s position on whether the laws would be scrapped under a government she led. It came after Opposition Leader Shane Love issued the Liberals an ultimatum that if the two parties were in a position to form a government after the election, redrawing the firearms regulations issued under the new act. The new Act, passed by the Parliament in June, imposes tough ownership limits of between five and 10 on West Australians — but the rollout has been slammed by firearm groups and Mr Love for being heavy-handed. Following Mr Love’s comments, Mr Cook used question time to target Ms Mettam, calling on her to denounce the Opposition Leader’s calls. “We know the Liberal Party’s only path to government is through a coalition, but now we also know that their only path to government is to rip up Western Australia’s nation-leading gun laws. “When will the Liberal leader publicly declare her commitment for upholding Australia’s toughest firearm laws.” In a late afternoon press conference, Ms Mettam declared the Liberals would not repeal or redraw the laws, calling on the Nationals to stop “horsetrading” and instead rule out forming Government with Labor. “(Mr Love’s) comments on Monday have created some unnecessary confusion in the community,” she said. “We are not committed to redrawing or repealing the Firearms Act. We’re not entering into horsetrading with the National Party, and our commitment is clear on the priorities that Western Australians really care about. “This is making it very clear about my position and the Liberal Party’s position, that we will not be entering into horsetrading going into the next election.” But shadow police minister Peter Collier, who is retiring, said a future alliance government would send the Firearms Act to a parliamentary committee to consider “unintended consequences”, and would consider amendments proposed. Mr Love called the suggestion the Nationals would form government with Labor “bizarre”. “As Leader of the Opposition, I have spent the day on my feet in Parliament fighting against the gross self-interest and political overreach of the Cook Labor Government, as our team has done over the past four years,” he said. “The idea that The Nationals WA would form government with the Labor Party is, quite frankly, bizarre. “We remain unequivocal in our commitment to defeating Labor in the 2025 State Election.”