A three-month ceasefire has been confirmed as the Premier and police insist safety — not punishment — will be the primary objective when new gun laws come into effect on Monday. A 90 day transition period will be allowed for firearm owners to comply with the new Firearms Act, that restricts most individuals to five firearms each, with primary producers able to be licensed for up to 10. The overhaul sparked major protests and was partly blamed for a large swing against Labor in regional seats in the recent State election, but the Premier has stood by the changes. “This is not a heavy handed approach,” Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. “This is not an opportunity to punish people, it’s an opportunity to keep Western Australia safe.” Police said existing licence holders will automatically be granted a transitional authority and will have at least 90 days to ensure compliance with the new regime. Letters, text messages and emails have been sent to gun owners, with WA Police promising “support and guidance” to transfer to new licence types and comply with new mental health checks. There are more than 300,000 legal firearms across the State, shared between almost 80,000 registered owners. About 52,000 firearms were surrendered, during the State Government buyback ahead of the new laws. “They are important reforms that make WA a safer place,” Mr Cook said. He said new Police Minister Reece Whitby would monitor the roll out of the laws and new licensing arrangements, after some owners and traders claimed they were only told in February that their firearms have been added to the banned list. Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas said the laws were rushed, but wouldn’t say whether the Liberals and Nationals would try to block the regulations. “It didn’t get the proper scrutiny because of the numbers in the previous Parliament,” he said. “The numbers have changed so the ability now exists that this legislation gets the proper scrutiny that it deserves and that will be what we are advocating for.”