Labor’s “toughest in the nation” firearm reforms have passed the Parliament after the lower house dealt quickly with amendments added after the Floreat murders. Under the laws, firearm owners will be subjected to limits of five or 10 guns, depending on the number of license categories they hold. Other new rules soon to be implemented include tougher storage requirements, health and mental health checks for licence renewals and an overhaul of the property letter system. Amendments approved by the Lower House on Tuesday, drafted after the Floreat murder of Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc, will also see police move to seize firearms at the first report of domestic violence. The Government used its majority in the Upper House to set Tuesday night as the deadline for the Bill’s final vote, cutting off debate and passing it 24 votes to five. While the three National Party MPs opposed the laws, most Liberal MPs supported the reforms. Liberal Steve Thomas voted against the Bill, and Nick Goiran abstained. On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Shane Love, who supported the domestic violence amendments, criticised the rushed passage of the laws. “The government made it a commitment in our house when the Minister was taking carriage of the debate that this legislation would go through the full parliamentary process,” Mr Love said. “Nonetheless, the minister said that his expectation was they would pass in August. Yet we’re seeing the ramp through before the winter break, presumably to suit the government’s political program. “It doesn’t actually affect the introduction, the timing of the bill’s implementation because all of the regulations and the other work that has to be done behind it is yet to be done.” Police Minister Paul Papalia defended the Bill’s timeline, saying work had started a decade ago on updating the laws. Amid Opposition claims of rushed legislation, Labor’s Upper House leader Sue Ellery said on Tuesday night the chamber had spent 28 hours debating the bill. “There has been some reflection and, without putting words in anyone’s mouth, words like “abuse of power”, “abuse of standards” and “abusing the standing orders” have been thrown around,” she said. “The (firearms) bill that we just finished debating, we spent 28 hours on. “People need to put their allegations, I guess, about abuse of power into some perspective. The only bill that took more time was the abortion law reform bill. I have not been able to find a precise number, but the nearest I could get was 30 hours.” Government work on regulations associated with the new firearm ownership rules will start, with the full suite of laws set to be implemented by March.