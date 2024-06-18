Labor’s proposed firearm laws — which impose tough limits on gun ownership in WA — passed through the Upper House of Parliament late on Tuesday night after the Government used its majority to close off debate. In moves decried by the Opposition, the Government forced a vote on the Firearm Bills at 9pm on Tuesday, passing 24 votes to five. While the three National Party MPs opposed the laws, most Liberal MPs supported the reforms. Liberal Steve Thomas voted against the Bill, and Nick Goiran abstained. Labor declared the laws “urgent”, allowing the Government to impose the Tuesday deadline for passage, using its majority to cut off debate, and force the vote. The laws will need to return to the lower house, with the Government including new amendments after the Floreat murder of Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc, which will see police move to seize firearms at the first report of domestic violence. Other reforms in the new laws include limits of five firearms for single licence holders and up to 10 for multiple-use owners. Opposition Leader Shane Love said the Government had pushed the laws through Parliament in order to get a “political win” before the winter break. “This is all about politics. It’s got nothing to do with increasing community protection because we know this will not hasten the actual implementation of the legislation. It’s just a quick and easy win for the government in their eyes,” he said. “There is no need for this rush. This is just about being able to score some sort of political win for the government in its view before the winter break. “But it might, I think, prove to be a false win for them because we’ve seen before when legislation is rushed, just what does happen.” During a heated question time, Police Minister Paul Papalia defended the reforms and their timeframe in Parliament, saying they had been drafted over two years. “It’s extraordinary that you have the gall to come into this place and talk about rushing the legislation,” Mr Papalia said. “You have actively sought to incite anger against legislation aimed at making the community safer. “The number one reform of the new legislation is to elevate public safety to the primary consideration, above all others.” Debate is expected to resume in the lower house on Wednesday before the laws are set to pass by Thursday.