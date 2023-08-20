Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas has blasted an insider who leaked details of high-level talks between the WA Nationals and Liberals on turning their alliance into an official coalition, saying trust between the parties had been damaged. This masthead revealed on Friday that the country party had offered to hand the Opposition Leader mantle from Shane Love to Libby Mettam - in return for the Liberals agreeing to a deal that guarantees the Nationals at least three winnable seats at the 2025 State election. The Nationals want three of its own to occupy positions in the first 10 spots on a joint ticket in the Legislative Council, with additional candidates from the party running further down. Dr Thomas told reporters on Sunday that the leak was “a terrible” and disrespectful way to hold behind-closed-door talks. “Negotiations around this cannot be conducted in the public arena, and cannot be conducted on the front page of The West Australian,” Dr Thomas told reporters on Sunday. “Whoever leaked this story to The West Australian has done damage - not helpful. “I have no idea who leaked it but whoever leaked it has done an enormous disservice to both the Liberal Party and the National Party, and good governance and politics in this State.” Asked if the leak could derail the deal, Dr Thomas replied: “I don’t know what the ultimate impact is but it just doesn’t help”. “Both sides need to be able to trust each other for the best outcomes for the State and that’s not what you see if we’re doing it on the front page of the newspaper.” WA Labor’s landslide election win in 2021 handed the party control of both houses of Parliament, which the Cook Government used to enact major electoral reforms combining the Legislative Council’s six former regions — including three in the bush — into a single statewide electorate. That change represents an existential threat to the Nationals in the Upper House, with the party now likely to struggle to win more than one seat. The bloodbath also reduced the Liberals to just two seats in the Legislative Assembly, handing the Nationals — who won four seats — the title and resources of formal Opposition for the first time since 1942.