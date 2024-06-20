Nationals MP Louise Kingston has sensationally accused her leader Shane Love of “relentless bullying and harassment” as she quit the party to contest the next election as an independent. The shock resignation came in an address to Parliament late on Thursday afternoon. “I have been the victim of relentless bullying and harassment by the leader of the Nationals,” Ms Kingston said. “I raised it with others and addressed it directly with him. I believed the situation had been resolved, so therefore did not pursue a formal process through the party. “I believed everyone had learnt from the situation and used the opportunity to grow and build better relationships. Unfortunately I have now learnt a hard lesson.” The speech, delivered as Ms Kingston fought back tears, comes a fortnight after she was dropped to fifth on the Nationals Legislative Council ticket, a position from which she is highly unlikely to defend her seat. The tumble down the Nationals pecking order came despite Ms Kingston being the only one of three current MLCs who intended to run in the 2025 election. “At pre-selection on June 8, I was punished by an underhanded campaign, and the Party decided I was not worthy to be a part of their team going forward, by pre-selecting me in an unwinnable position,” Ms Kingston told Parliament. “This is a pattern of behaviour. People come and go, but in more recent times, many talented people have left, and I now join those people. “I sincerely hope that this leads to further changes in the party to address the issues I have raised. It is too late for me, but others need to be protected into the future.” In a statement issued shortly after Ms Kingston’s allegation, Mr Love said he had “received correspondence ... confirming her resignation from The Nationals WA and the Parliamentary National Party. “While it is disappointing Ms Kingston no longer wishes to be part of our Nationals WA team, we thank Ms Kingston for her service to our Party,” Mr Love said. Shortly before 7pm, WA Nationals President Julie Freeman released a statement saying the party had receiving “no complaints regarding this matter”. “We acknowledge that Louise was disappointed with the outcome of the preselection process,” Ms Freeman said. “Our Legislative Council preselection is always robustly contested, and this was no different. There was a large number of quality candidates seeking winnable positions on the ticket. “The candidates are selected by delegates who are democratically elected by our grassroots membership.” Ms Freeman said the Nationals had a “robust harassment complaint policy to deal with any complaints from within or external to the Party.” “In recent years, we did extensive work to ensure we have an appropriate policy and procedures in place to respond to any concerns,” she added. Ms Kingston joined the Legislative Council last September in place of disgraced former Nationals MLC James Hayward, who was jailed for the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl. The Albany local made headlines when she used her inaugural speech to lament the end of the whaling industry while comparing its demise to the Cook Government’s ban on native logging. Her decision to head to the crossbench leaves the Nationals with just two Upper House members, both of whom have already declared their intention to resign at the next election. Colin de Grussa pulled out of the Nationals preselection on the eve of the contest while Martin Aldridge announced his exit in April. Mr Aldridge had previously accused Liberal Leader Libby Mettam of prioritising “media stunts” over her parliamentary duties, revealing a deep fracture in the Liberal-National opposition alliance. Mr Aldridge has for months also refused to sit in joint party room meetings. Former Nationals and Opposition Leader Mia Davies began the exodus when stepping down at the start of 2023 and revealing she planned to step away from politics in 2025. Ms Kingston — whose allegations in Parliament are afforded legal protection — has been contacted for further comment.