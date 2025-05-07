Roger Cook has warned Western Australia’s emissions may rise to allow the world to reach net zero targets as he stepped back from previously proposed legislation for a 2050 net zero target. Legislation was introduced to the house in November 2023 to formalise the Government’s 2050 net zero goal but it did not progress past the second reading and would need to be reintroduced to the new parliament. Speaking at a Kwinana press conference to announce a grant for emissions reductions, Mr Cook said Western Australia’s role was unique in the transition but crucial in the production of green steel and critical minerals. “Obviously, we are captured by the national goals and we will play our part of that but can I just make the observation, Western Australia’s emissions may have to increase if the world is going to reduce global emissions particularly through the development of products which rely upon critical minerals,” he said. Despite introducing the Climate Change Bill 2023 in parliament for more than a year ago, the Premier now said a “fresh look” would be had to make sure it was fit for purpose before it be reintroduced. “Because there’s national legislation which will have us at net zero by 2050 which we are captured by so we won’t necessarily gain anything by having state legislation,” he said. “We want to make sure that Western Australia does two things, one, that we get to net zero by 2050 and two, that we help the globe to decarbonize. “Our critical minerals, our iron ore, and particularly the development of green iron through the use of renewable energies, is a huge opportunity for the globe. “I’m not going to shackle Western Australia to legislation which damages our efforts to help the globe to decarbonise and reduce emissions.” A State Government spokesperson said the government remained committed to net zero by 2050 but would review the legislation given a changed Federal framework. “Since Western Australia’s climate legislation was introduced, the way greenhouse gas emissions from industry in WA are regulated has changed, with the Federal Government taking the lead through the strengthened Safeguard Mechanism,” they said. Shadow minister for energy Steve Thomas said the Premier’s comments was a change in position. “There’s obviously been yet another change of rhetoric around this . . . and I’m glad that Roger Cook has come clean on this,” he said. “I’m glad we might be able to now have an honest conversation around it, I wish he had come clean before the election.”