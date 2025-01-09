Anthony Albanese has blamed a “decade of neglect” and a reluctant Senate for the housing squeeze in regional WA mining towns. But the Opposition has accused him of making promises he doesn’t deliver after the Prime Minister landed in Kununurra to announce a $200 million infrastructure package. Funding for water, power and road infrastructure to unlock land supply is expected to support 591 homes in Karratha, where the population is expected to increase 35 per cent by 2030. The town’s median weekly rental of $1100 is almost double Perth prices, according to the Real Estate Institute of WA. “Well that’s why you need to increase supply,” Mr Albanese said on Thursday. “You can’t solve a decade of neglect from the Commonwealth in a week or a month. The Coalition held up every piece of our legislation, they held up the Housing Australia Future Fund along with the Greens, and they held up the Help To Buy scheme. “We have 25 votes out of 76 in the Senate, so we need to rely upon the Senate occasionally to see good sense.” WA Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash dismissed his 27th visit to WA ahead of a Federal election, due by May, as lacking in substance. “Mr Albanese is very good at making promises, but he’s very bad at delivering them,” she said. “His promise to build 1.2 million homes nationwide is falling short by hundreds of thousands, yet he keeps promising it will be better next time. “Albanese seems to think flying to Western Australia on his private jet for a quick photo op makes up for his ongoing betrayal of our State — it doesn’t.” The WA visit is the last stop of a campaign-style tour that has also included regional Queensland and the Northern Territory. The Government was also spruiking expanded port services at Ashburton, Wyndham and Dampier with “first port of entry” status expected to increase export capacity as much as five-fold. It’s been hailed a game-changer by the local council and the State Government. “This is a logical next step. My Government’s determined to make sure that we deal with an increase of exports, that we seize the opportunities which are there,” Mr Albanese said. “Cotton is an industry that can grow here but it can only grow if it has the capacity for export and, in order to do that, you need to have the customs facilities and have a seamless export process which boosts productivity.” Senator Cash said the Prime Minister’s support for the resources industry came with too many “strings” attached. “If Mr Albanese really wants to help regional WA he should urgently approve the Woodside Karratha gas plant,” she said. “Unfortunately he’s too busy trying to get Greens’ preferences. Western Australians know that Mr Albanese’s promises always come with significant strings attached - his mining production tax credits will only be available to those who do deals with his union mates.”