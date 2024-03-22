The Nationals are targeting four seats in Liberal heartland as they set their sights on Perth as part of a seismic shift in electoral strategy that cements the country party’s collision course with its alliance partners. South Perth, Bateman, Darling Range and Kalamunda will on Saturday be confirmed as the first wave of metropolitan seats in which the Nationals will preselect candidates, setting up three-cornered contests with Labor and the Liberals. The pivot to Perth comes as Shane Love declared his position as Opposition Leader was “settled” – shutting the door on handing the mantle to Libby Mettam prior to the 2025 election. It also sounds the death knell for negotiations with the Liberals about entering a formal coalition predicated on agreed ground rules around contesting the next ballot. Those talks have stalled for months because the Nationals demand the parties run a joint ticket in the Legislative Council — an arrangement the Liberals are unwilling to consider. Mr Love denied the Nationals push into Perth was a declaration of war on his alliance partners but said his party was left no choice but to attempt to boost its brand with city voters. “This is a unique situation. This is not a situation like other elections have been,” he said. “People right across the State will be able to vote for the Nationals for the first time in a very long time. “We’ll be putting forward our plan, we’ll be presenting ourselves to the electorate, and it will be up to them to make their judgment.” That began on Friday, when Mr Love announced a government including the Nationals would slash payroll tax for more than 11,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Notably, the commitment was rolled out in the absence of the Liberals, who have not yet revealed their position on payroll tax. “As we head towards the election, we don’t have any agreement (with the Liberals) on the conduct of that election,” Mr Love said. “We will be presenting policies which represent our values. As far as those values may be in common, then some of those policies may be very similar. “But we are a different organisation. We have different views on a range of issues, and we’ll be putting those forward as we move towards 2025.” With a year of Parliament still to run, Mr Love said he was confident the existing alliance – which allows the parties to divvy up portfolios and spread the workload – would remain intact. That is despite Nationals MP Martin Aldridge already refusing to sit in joint party room meetings following a bust-up with Ms Mettam over her decision to leave Parliament to attend a press conference with Nat-turned-Lib Mem Beard. “It may change in the way it operates as we head towards 2025, but… I think that we will continue to at least work together as best as is possible in a competitive environment to provide an effective opposition,” Mr Love said. Few expect Labor to stumble out of office at the next election, but Mr Love said his party remained committed to a return to the traditional coalition model if an opportunity to form government with the Liberals presented itself. He added the Nationals would “definitely” preference the Liberals over Labor in any seat in which all three parties ran. The Nationals State Council will on Saturday confirm its candidates for Geraldton and Warren-Blackwood and set a closing date for nominations in South Perth, Bateman, Kalamunda, Darling Range and Pilbara. The four Perth seats are all currently held by Labor MPs but were previously held by the Liberals for decades. Mr Love said they had been chosen because locals in those areas had formed branches and identified prospective candidates interested in running. He would not disclose the total number of Perth electorates the Nationals intend to contest, saying it was a “seat-by-seat analysis… but we’d certainly like to run in as many as possible.” Mr Love would also not say whether he would seek to leverage his position as Opposition Leader to participate in televised debates with Premier Roger Cook during the election campaign. “That would be a good opportunity but I’m not ruling anything in our out,” he said. Saturday’s preselection contest in Geraldton is between three candidates with extensive local government experience: outspoken former Geraldton mayor Shane Van Styn, Chapman Valley shire president Kirrilee Warr and Northampton shire deputy Rob Horstman. Manjimup farmer and Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Bevan Eatts is expected to be rubberstamped as the candidate for Warren-Blackwood, one of the seats the Nationals are most confident will return to the fold in 2025.