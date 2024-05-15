The relationship between State Labor Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and her Federal counterpart Murray Watt appears in tatters, with Ms Jarvis telling the Queensland senator his decisions over live exports have not been “in the interest of WA” and “it is difficult to see how we can work collaboratively”. Senator Watt — who serves as Agriculture Minister under Anthony Albanese — announced on Saturday that live sheep exports by sea would be phased out by May 2028. WA is the only state that exports live sheep by sea, with the decision expected to cost 400 jobs locally. Ms Jarvis — who has long opposed ending the trade — revealed in parliament Tuesday night her blistering letter sent that day in response to the Federal Government’s decision. The Cook Government minister highlighted an ongoing drought in WA and the State’s recent efforts to support farmers. “I believe your announcement has added to the negative sentiment of the WA sheep industry at the worst possible time,” Ms Jarvis wrote. “Given your decision and subsequent package is not in the interest of WA, it is difficult to see how we can work collaboratively.” The letter lashed him over a $107m package which Ms Jarvis deemed would not “meet the current and future needs” of the sheep industry. Ms Jarvis said the package only included $64.6m for sheep producers, the supply chain and regional communities. “It would appear around 40 per cent of this support package will go towards funding ‘business as usual’ activities such as Austrade and resource staffing to implement the phaseout,” she wrote. She said modelling shows the end of sheep exports by sea would cost $615m over five years to the WA industry and supply chain Ms Jarvis called on the government to subsidise freight of sheep to the east coast, to help open up that market for WA farmers who are losing the live export trade. “Many farms are overstocked as markets tighten and your immediate support for a freight subsidy to enable the movement of sheep to east coast markets would be welcomed,” she wrote. WA farmers have told The West that it can cost $30 per sheep to freight to the east coast — slashing already slim margins. Premier Roger Cook struck a more conciliatory tone than his minister on Wednesday, telling media the package was “a little bit on the shy side,” but expressing confidence the Federal minister would “continue to work with the industry to see what other supports are needed”. The rebuke from Ms Jarvis comes as pastoralists walked out on Senator Watt on Wednesday as he addressed the National Press Club. The minister mentioned “the sheep in the room” in his post-budget speech — referencing live exports being the ‘elephant in the room’, prompting the National Farmers’ Federation and other peak agricultural bodies to walkout. As industry leaders left, the senator remarked; “just as well I didn’t talk about it early in the speech,” prompting laughter from some in the room. It is understood, NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin told Senator Watt the decision was “absolutely shameful”, and the minister replied: “Thanks for your opinion, Xavier”. Sentaor Watt said Saturday that the export announcement delivered on an election commitment and that the $107m package was enough for an “industry that is already in long-term decline”. “I think the transition would go more successfully if the Western Australian Government does partner with us, but that’s ultimately a matter for them,” he told media. The Coalition has promised to reverse the decision if it wins the next Federal election.