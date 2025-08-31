Labor’s promise to build housing within walking distance of Metronet appears to have stalled, according to the Opposition, with a dozen sites slated for development still sitting idle three years later. In 2022, Housing Minister John Carey vowed the Housing Diversity Pipeline would unlock “lazy land” to build supply and boost social housing, but in Parliament this week it was confirmed that there’s been little progress at 10 of the 12 sites, and no houses finished at any. Pressed by Liberal MP Steve Martin during a Budget estimates hearing, Parliamentary Secretary Katrina Stratton said only two sites were “currently” under development. “We have a lazy Minister and a lazy Government not developing what they described as lazy land in the middle of a housing crisis,” Mr Martin said. “There’s a line item in the Budget, the Metronet social housing and jobs package, it just hasn’t happened. It’s failed.” There was no end date on the original announcement and Mr Carey insisted the plan was always a “long-term” ambition. “All of the Housing Diversity Pipeline sites are density and infill projects requiring significant site preparation and planning,” he said. “The feasibility for density developments has been challenging since Covid for both government and private ventures.” He confirmed planning has stalled at three sites, in Kelmscott, West Perth and South Perth, because the offers received “did not demonstrate sufficient housing outcome or value for money”. Construction has only started at one site - Pier Street in Perth - while demolition has been completed at Court Place in Subiaco, and Smith Street in Highgate, where the derelict Stirling Towers have made way for a four storey build-to-rent project. Builders have been appointed for projects in Redcliffe and Kelmscott. Progress at one site in Mount Lawley was delayed due to site works to remove contamination. Property Council WA Executive Director Nicola Brischetto said the process has proved frustrating for developers. “The procurement processes are what is slowing things down,” she said. “Quite a few developers indicated that the experience with the first (round) was a disincentive for putting in applications for the second. “Dealing with the Government has not been the problem, it’s getting through all the bureaucratic processes, coordination of different utility providers. “The successful proponents have to go away and develop a fully detailed proposal, which is time and money, but then to actually get to the point of making the transfer or completing the sale, that’s where the problem is.” The Government said the second tranche of land releases is “rapidly” progressing, but wouldn’t say how many proposals were received six months after expressions of interest closed - citing “commercial” processes. Shadow Housing Minister David Bolt said it was all taking too long. “Timely land release could have eased WA’s housing crisis and the McGowan and now Cook Labor Governments have been very slow to act,” he said. According to the State Budget papers, $7.3 million was spent on the program last financial year with a further $1.5 million allocated for 2025-26. But there is no money slated for it in the Budget’s outer years, and Department of Planning director-general Anthony Kannis appeared to confirm the program’s future is undecided. “These are costs of the administrative costs of running the program,” Planning Director-General Anthony Kannis told a Budget estimates hearing on Monday. “So this doesn’t mean the program can’t be facilitated on an ongoing basis. “That will be reviewed at the end of that period, depending on the level of uptake and the requirement to support an ongoing basis.” Mr Carey vowed to continue trying to “slash red tape” and accused the Liberals and Greens of undermining planning reforms. “The Housing Diversity Pipeline is a rolling program and projects would only proceed if they represented value for taxpayers,” he said.