The long delayed construction of a new Tom Price Hospital will be delivered within one term in office of a WA Liberal government, party leader Libby Mettam has promised. Ms Mettam announced the bold plan on Sunday morning, with the Pilbara hospital upgrade having barely moved since Mark McGowan pledged $32.8 million in the lead up to the 2021 State election. The WA Liberal leader said the State government had failed to keep their promise. “A Mettam Liberal Government will start and finish the Tom Price Hospital by the end of our first term,“ she said. “Tom Price Hospital is another example of Labor’s failures and wrong priorities – they promised to build the hospital in 2021 but have done nothing.” The State Government committed $12.8 million to the new hospital along with a $20 million contribution from Rio Tinto. Roger Cook responded to the WA Liberal’s plan by saying despite the delays, his Government were still committed to the project. “Developing health infrastructure in regional Western Australia has never been harder,” he said. “As I’ve said countless times this is not a matter of money, it’s not a matter of determination, we have both of those in abundance. “It’s getting construction companies to undertake these sorts of projects in very isolated and often difficult locations is hard in the current construction market.” Only $374,000 had been spent on the project as of the end of the 2023-24 financial year, according to Budget Papers. Just $177,000 has been committed to the project across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years with the vast majority of the project’s spend estimated to come through in 2027-28. The Premier argued the time frame set out by the WA Liberals would not be possible. “They won’t be able to do that even if they do win government and that’s just an indication of how unfit for government they are,” he said. Delays to the project has lead to tension’s boiling over with the region’s local government. Following the 2024-25 budget release in May, Shire of Ashburton president Audra Smith expressed the communities’ “bitter disappointment”. “The community’s voices are loud and proud. We will continue to fight until the promise of a new Tom Price Hospital is met,” she said. “We don’t have a new hospital, but what we do have is community backing - support from businesses, residents and those as far as the South West listening to our pledge.” Ms Mettam said the spiralling cost of Metronet upgrades was taking funding and focus away from regional projects such as the hospital. “Roger Cook wouldn’t let his local hospital fall into such a state, and if it is not good enough for his own constituents, it shouldn’t be good enough for any Western Australian,” she said. “METRONET is sucking up all the attention and money of a government that can’t walk and chew gum, with Western Australian’s health paying the price.”