A senior Jewish leader has called for Roger Cook to intervene and for Labor MP Klara Andric to resign, after her “fuhrer” insult set off an unsavoury 24 hours in State Parliament. Rabbi David Freilich has written to the Premier, calling the use of the German word associated with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler “despicable” less than a year after Scarborough MP Stuart Aubrey compared critics of gender reassignment laws to “Hitler and the Jewish”. “Given this is the second incident in as many years, it is time for firm action,” Rabbi Freilich wrote in the letter, obtained by The West Australian. “Respectfully, an apology is not enough.” Ms Andric formally withdrew the comment on Wednesday night, but Rabbi Freilich told The West she should resign and called for all Government MPs to undergo Holocaust education “to actually show that this is taken very seriously”. “I want to make clear that I’m not attacking the Premier. I think he’s a very, very decent human being, but I think he’s got to call his troops to order,” he said. Mr Cook said Ms Andric has been counselled. “To those members of the Jewish community who were hurt and offended by the comments made in the Legislative Council I extend a sincere apology,” the Premier said. “After speaking with her I am confident she is aware of the impact of her remarks and will not make the same error of judgement again.” Ms Andric apologised to Liberal powerbroker Nick Goiran, but the Opposition has also demanded an apology for Jewish Liberal MP Simon Ehrenfeld, who accused the Cook Government of being “weak” on anti-Semitism. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of haters in the Labor party now,” Mr Ehrenfeld said. Both sides of politics were the subject of complaints, during a day of high drama that sparked a dressing down from both the Premier and Speaker Stephen Price. Mr Cook called the “fuhrer” comment inappropriate, but said Ms Andric’s “contrition” was in “stark contrast” to the Opposition’s main parliamentary trouble-maker - Nationals MP Lachlan Hunter. Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jessica Stojkovski accused Mr Hunter of “disliking women” on Thursday after an exchange, which occurred while her teenage daughter was watching. “I am proud that she saw me step up for myself and she saw me call out that disrespect,” Ms Stojkovski said. “The National and Liberal Party leaders need to pay attention to how the boys in their caucus are behaving, and they need to call it out so that we don’t have to, because not all disrespect ends with violence, but all violence begins with disrespect.” Ms Stojkovski was herself ordered to withdraw, after claiming Mr Hunter called her “stupid”. Hansard and the video-record of Parliament did not audibly capture the exchange. Mr Hunter, the MP for the Central Wheatbelt, said outside Parliament that he doesn’t have a women problem. “I give my spray equally to the front bench of the government, no matter what their gender is,” he said. He denied using the word “stupid”, but couldn’t recall exactly what he said. “What I said to the Minister at the time was that this is absurd and I was going to go and collect my dinner,” he said. Mr Hunter, who was suspended from Parliament last month over frequent interjections, insisted he wouldn’t be changing his parliamentary strategy. “I don’t have any regrets for standing up for the people who sent me to the Parliament of Western Australia,” he said. “And I can tell you when I leave the bounds of metropolitan Perth, I get nothing but compliments.” Mr Hunter levelled his own complaint in writing, accusing Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti and Police Minister Reece Whitby of deliberately obscuring Parliament’s cameras while Liberal Leader Basil Zempilas was speaking. After reviewing the video, Speaker Stephen Price issued a stern warning to all MPs. “The behaviour was disorderly and disrespectful of another member’s right to participate in this place without hindrance,” Mr Price said. “I remind members that the broadcast is public and behaviour such as this reflects poorly on the institution.” He also forced Mr Hunter to withdraw, again, whatever he said to Ms Stojkovski. “The member eventually withdrew the remarks, but the withdrawal was not immediate and unqualified,” Mr Price said. Mr Cook called on MPs to treat each other with respect and “conduct ourselves in a way which makes the community proud”. By the end of Question Time, the debate had returned to form. Ministers accused Shadow Health Minister Libby Mettam of “grubby” and “disgraceful” politics, when she asked if Health Minister Meredith Hammat was “prepared to risk the lives of 200 babies” over the location of a new Women’s and Babies Hospital in Murdoch instead of Nedlands.