WA Labor has torn up the contracts of another four orange school bus routes, leaving families in Tammin, Yuna, Broomehill and Kojonup in the lurch. About 50 school bus services have been terminated in WA since 2017, due to a phase-out of evergreen contracts in favour of tendered fixed terms — causing community disruption and forcing some families to travel long distances to take children to school. Central Wheatbelt MLC Lachlan Hunter, who is based in Northam, said regional school bus contractors had been treated “disgracefully” by WA Labor in another example of how the party treated regional residents as “second-class citizens.” Countryman can reveal country communities were told recently the four bus services would cease to exist by the end of the year, with parents instead given a conveyancing allowance to ferry their children to school and back. It comes after a similar service in Wooroloo was cancelled last year. Meanwhile, a 12-month trial of continuing the bus service in Kondinin had been deemed a success, with that contract now extended for another year after what WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said was “significant uptake.” During a grievance in WA Parliament on November 13, Mr Hunter said slammed the cancelled contracts — saying the move had caused angst amongst small business operators, families and regional communities who felt “badly let down.” Until 2017, orange school bus contractors worked under evergreen arrangements that rolled out every five years if performance standards were met — a system Mr Hunter said gave confidence to contractors. “But what was once a dependable, safe service has become chaotic, uncertain and unfair under this government,” he said. “Equally alarming is a complete lack of transparency and communication from school bus services, itself. “They are a direct result of this government’s cold and careless policy. When a bus service disappears, families are left stranded,” Tammin school bus driver Marc Bell, a double leg amputee, took on the Kellerberrin and Tammin services when his father died in 2010. His Kellerberrin contract was terminated in 2019 and he was last month told his Tammin run would be terminated at the end of the year. “I was very disappointed, I have been doing it a long time,” Mr Bell he said. “There are three children using it, four next year, and others that will use it in coming years. “Tammin is a small regional town and we have lost a lot of people over the years. Bus WA general manager John Ditchburn said previously, those with terminated contracts would be relocated to service a different route — a process he said “worked harmoniously.” He said the tender process had become a “race to the bottom” in terms of price, with the State Government launching more new tendered contracts each year than terminations. Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association WA president Jane Cunningham said the axing services was “incredibly disappointing” and would leave more families “struggling to access education.” “It puts a huge strain on families who are trying to get their own workplaces while also driving their children to school,” she said. “It also makes it incredibly difficult to attract and retain people in regional WA.“ Ms Saffioti said accusations Labor had dismantled the regional school bus network were “completely false”, saying it had been the first government to increase the conveyance allowance. “There are some instances... where as a result of changing numbers... some services are amalgamated,” she said. “That happens across the state. It happens in the Transperth sector and it happens in regional WA. “But we cannot just have buses where we have small number of children. The amalgamation of services is something that has happened on both sides... of government.” Ms Saffioti confirmed the Kondinin trial had been extended for another 12 months because of the “significant uptake.”