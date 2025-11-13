A Great Southern farmer has been left devastated after thieves entered his property and stole 65 pigs, worth a collective $12,000. Frankland River Pork owner Colin Ford said a farm employee noticed the 11-week-old male pigs were missing while doing a head count earlier this week, but the theft could have happened any time in the past three weeks. The farm is located in Cranbrook, with animals processed in Bunbury and sold to both the hospitality and retail sectors. Mr Ford said the pigs were part of a group of 615 located in a large outdoor dome shelter, with a free range run. “We were moving them out to vaccinate and count them earlier this week, and that’s when we noticed,” Mr Ford said. “They were in the dome the middle of a paddock, so whoever has stolen them has driven onto the farm.” It’s the first time Mr Ford has experienced a farm theft, saying the experience had left him “disappointed”. He believed the animals would have been stolen overnight because the paddock is visible from a commonly-used road. “It is very brazen to have driven onto someone else’s farm, and they would have had a truck or some kind of trailer,” Mr Ford said. “This is not just a couple of pigs for the freezer... not many people would have the infrastructure to put 65 pigs on their farm. “I was really disappointed, a lot of work and effort goes into getting our pigs to that stage and a lot of expense.” The Fords — who have owned the business for six years — have issued an alert to home-kill butchers and said while pigs were not tagged under the National Livestock Identification System, there were other ways to identify who different pigs belonged to. This includes genetic testing, tracing animals back to their different linages. “It is not like sheep where you put them in a paddock,” Mr Ford said. “It would raise a few eyebrows to suddenly have 65 pigs appear on a property. “This is not something you expect to happen in the agricultural industry.” The Fords focus on producing free range pigs, with animals processed in Bunbury for the hospitality and retail sectors. They also own the well-known Albany Farm Fresh Eggs brand. Mr Ford encouraged anyone with information to contact Cranbrook police.