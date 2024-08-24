Nationals leader Shane Love has declared he wants to run a candidate in next year’s State election in the seat of Vasse — currently held by Liberal leader Libby Mettam. Just days after the Federal Nationals announced former WA leader Mia Davies would go up against the Liberals’ Matt Moran in the Federal seat of Bullwinkel, Mr Love said his party would go after Ms Mettam — who was one of just two State Liberals to hold their seats at the 2021 State election. The Nationals will also for the first time target city seats like Bateman, in the inner south, Darling Range on the south-east outskirts and Kalamunda in the east — seats Ms Mettam’s Liberals are also desperate to win in 2025. “It is completely normal to run candidates in all (country) seats, including Vasse,” Mr Love said. “We haven’t pre-selected that seat yet. “(But) we have always run a candidate in Vasse — that’s one of our seats where we have a voter base there.” The Nationals and Liberals are in an alliance partnership but sources say it is imploding with the parties aiming to gazump each other at the next election and running separate Upper House voting tickets next year. But Mr Love maintains he and Ms Mettam have a good working relationship. “Libby and I have a good working relationship and I believe we have been very professional in our conduct towards each other,” Mr Love told The Sunday Times. “We have had some challenges, but (last week) we stood shoulder to shoulder in the press conference holding Labor to account.” Nevertheless, Mr Love has made it made it clear who’s calling the shots, saying he had no intention of giving up the mantle of Opposition leader before the March poll. “The leadership of the Opposition is something that has been settled,” Mr Love said. “I will be the leader of the Opposition till the election day. “The result of that election will determine who is the premier and the leader of the Opposition. “That will be the choice of the people of Western Australia.” The WA Nationals hold just three seats in the Legislative Assembly after North West MP Merome Beard last year defected to the Liberals. It’s widely expected the Liberals, who also hold just three seats in the Assembly, will increase their numbers. Before the Nationals’ State Conference in Bunbury on Saturday, Mr Love rejected suggestions his party could go backwards this election. “The Liberals may feel that they will have more seats than us (after the election) but they felt that way in 2021 as well,” Mr Love said. “I don’t anticipate going backwards (in 2025). We are looking to increase numbers in both houses.” In a sign of the changing face of the Nationals, Mr Love will take a Perth shopping hours policy to the party faithful on the weekend. The policy would allow CBD retailers to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and give councils in the greater Perth metropolitan area the power to regulate shopping hours rather than the State Government. “The Nationals in government will deregulate trading hours in the Perth CBD, allowing for true, 24/7 trading,” Mr Love will tell party members on Saturday. “When it comes to retail trading, WA is not just stuck in the past, but in the dark ages.”