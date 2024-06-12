WA Police are imposing gun limits that have not been legislated — warning new firearm applicants that their forms will be rejected under reforms being debated in Parliament. It comes as police modelling shows up to 85,000 licensed firearms are set to be impacted by the new laws. Emails from WA Police to applicants for firearms — obtained by The West — reveal that officers have cited the Firearms Bill 2024, which has passed the Legislative Assembly but not the Legislative Council, and told applicants that they would be refused because of the proposed laws. They are then told to change their application by either disposing of “one of your currently licensed firearms” to a police station under a voluntary buyback scheme or getting a different licence. “If you request that your application is put through with no changes to your licence, it will lead to the approval sergeant refusing your application,” the email says. “If this occurs, you will have the option to lodge a dispute with the State Administrative Tribunal.” The correspondence comes despite the Government seeking to amend the law to make it easier to seize guns from suspected domestic violence offenders. It follows the murder-suicide in Floreat where gunman Mark Bombara killed Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc in search for his ex-partner before turning the weapon on himself. Opposition Leader Shane Love, whose National Party is against the Bill, said police were being “presumptive”. “The legislation hasn’t passed through the Parliament. We now know that the Government itself is again making amendments to the legislation,” he said. The Nationals leader said regulations that underpin the legislation were yet to be written and Police Minister Paul Papalia had promised consultation with shooting groups as they were developed. “So how you could possibly be sending letters out before either the legislation or the regulations have been delivered is beyond me,” Mr Love said. Mr Papalia confirmed in Parliament this week that WA Police had endorsed a change to their firearms licensing process procedures, adopting a policy position to better align with the Bill. “It’s absolutely appropriate that every licensed firearms owner in the State be notified of the opportunity to participate in the buyback scheme.,” he said. “For people specifically who currently exceed the proposed limits, it’s fair that they’d be notified so they can participate in the buyback scheme. “Otherwise at the end when of the process when the law comes into effect, if they are in excess of their numbers of firearms that they hold or in excess of the allowable limit — all of the firearms will be seized.” The State Government has bought back more than 13,000 firearms, with modelling showing up to 85,000 firearms were set to be impacted by the legislation. Mr Papalia warned that firearm owners who breached the new laws would have of their weapons taken away. “The changes will remove tens of thousands of firearms from the community, making our streets safer for everyone,” he said. “If gun owners don’t comply with the strict new requirements when the new laws come into effect, their licence will be revoked and they could face criminal charges. “The Cook Government’s $64.3 million dollar buyback offers firearm owners an opportunity to get paid for their guns.”