“Patchy”, “lumpy” and “uneven” are not desirable words in politics, but their use was in overdrive on Sunday. Liberals attempting to analyse and scrutinise Saturday’s results were scrambling to point out the sporadic nature and where the party thought it had made gains. In regional seats — where Liberals were facing off against Nationals and sitting Labor MPs — and seats on the edge of Perth came back strongly after preferences, with swings of up to 20 per cent towards the blue side. But the 2021 landslide had left most Labor MPs with plenty of buffer. In Forrestfield, two-term Labor MP Stephen Price — a candidate for the Speakership — was hit with a 23 per cent against him on a primary vote. The Liberals’ George Tilbury fell short by almost 1400 votes. Statewide, Labor’s vote dropped 18 per cent from the pandemic-era high, leaving them still with a primary vote above 40 per cent. Just 7 per cent came back to Liberals, and in the wrong seats. In the inner metropolitan area, including the western suburbs, the Liberal returns faltered. Nedlands, Churchlands, Bateman, South Perth, Scarborough — all seats chalked up after 2021 as easy returns — delivered sluggish Liberal primaries. The lesson here is nothing in politics is easy. Opposition requires consistent, targeted effort. Liam Staltari in Carine and Adam Hort in Kalamunda were both pointed out as solid campaign performers, who door knocked relentlessly. Other candidates didn’t. Staltari recorded one of the few majority primary results for the Liberals. Hort was still in a narrow race after a 21 per cent swing against Labor’s primary vote. The problem was whether the effort had also been put into refiing the message and the pitch to voters. Labor had been confident throughout the campaign the Liberals’ messaging was not cutting through, because for most West Australians, it did not represent how they felt. Unemployment is low, the economy is strong, and the issues the Liberals focused on were not cutting through. As one senior Liberal put it on Sunday, “people in WA are comfortable”. Candidates, speaking to The West anonymously, flagged an inconsistent, and at times, unambitious policy platform. Others asked what the party stood for at the election. Saturday night’s result for the Liberals was the culmination of eight years of political laziness. The party will blame four years without Opposition status, but it still had eight MPs in the Upper House. In an election no one expected the party to win, a go-big or go-home approach could have captured voters’ attention.