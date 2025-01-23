A bid to buy back WA’s regional rail network has been labelled “hollow” by the Nationals, as the Liberal party predicted taxpayers could be forced to fork out more than $5 billion. In Pinjarra on Thursday, Premier Roger Cook and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti revealed they had written to private operator ARC Infrastructure to commence negotiations, but refused to set a time frame or confirm a potential price tag. “We’ll go through the full economic and financial analysis and we’ll make sure that we make a decision to the benefit of all Western Australians,” Ms Saffioti said. “It’s the money we save on roads, it’s road safety, less trucks on the roads. It’s regional tourism... so there’s a huge economic benefit.” Liberal MLC Tjorn Sibma questioned the timing of the announcement, to start negotiations two weeks before the writs are issued for a State election on March 8. “She is prepared to embark into negotiations, whatever the cost, industry insiders have told me that what the Government plans to do could cost north of five billion dollars for terminating the contract, renegotiating the terms, acquiring this rail and then managing the asset,” he said. “I’m sorry, but Rita Saffioti has signalled to the private sector that she’s more or less prepared to pay whatever it costs to buy this back. They’ve seen her coming ... she shot herself in the foot from the opening hand. “It is completely inappropriate for any Government to negotiate something this significant on the eve of an election. This flies in the face of all convention.” Nationals Leader Shane Love agreed change was needed, but blamed the Government for inaction and called the proposed buy-back a knee-jerk reaction. “A leopard doesn’t change its spots and WA Labor doesn’t care about regional WA except in the weeks leading up to the election,” he said. “Labor’s empty announcement offers no details on the cost to taxpayers, how it will be funded or how it will facilitate the long-term management of the network.” The plan to buy back the network was welcomed by grain growers co-operative CBH, with chief executive Ben MacNamara hopeful public ownership would result in more opportunities to expand rail use. “It comes back to efficiency and productivity of the rail network,” he said. “This is a step in the right direction... this is going to be a complicated process but we think the structural change is required. We want to see efficiency, we want to see productivity and we want to see that at the appropriate cost.” The mining industry was also on board at Thursday’s announcement. “The more product we can move from road trains to real trains will benefit both industry and the people of WA,” Association of Mining and Exploration Companies acting CEO Neil van Drunen said. “More rail, less trucks is better for everyone.” Labor also pledged $18 million towards extra rail sets, to increase the frequency of the Australind passenger train between Perth and Bunbury, and announced it will halve the cost of regional Trans WA fares - if re-elected. “Someone taking the bus between Albany and Perth will save $72 on a return trip and someone travelling between Kalgoorlie and Perth on the prospector will save $100 on a return trip,” Mr Cook said. “This is a real cost of living relief measure for everyone living in regional WA, it will take cars off regional roads.” The reduced fares will cost the State Budget $13 million across forward estimates.