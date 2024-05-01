A regional town that has produced some of the State’s biggest names in the AFL is set to play host to the ultimate celebration of West Australian footy on the WA Day long weekend. The West Coast reserves and Perth Demons WAFL clash on June 2 will be for the new WA Day Northam Cup after a collaboration between Celebrate WA and the WA Football Commission. The match is set to be held at Henry Street Oval in the Wheatbelt town, which boasts a huge list of current players and all-time legends including Bobby Hill, Darren Glass and Leon Davis. Eagles stars, which could including the likes of Harley Reid, Elliot Yeo or Tim Kelly, are expected to head to the event, which will also include free family-friendly entertainment and activities. The Eagles and Demons will go head-to-head from 11.10am, in what will likely be a thriller given the last time the sides met finished in an extraordinary draw thanks to a rushed behind on the final siren. West Coast reserves captain Jackson Nelson, who was in Northam for the announcement on Wednesday, said his side are excited to embrace the sense of community that comes with playing country football. “There’s something special about local footy, it’s where you go and watch your old man play and then work your way through the ranks yourself as a player, everyone knows each other and game day is a great event for the whole town,” he said. “We had a draw last year with a bit of a controversial finish so the fans can expect a good contest, we’ve got a bit of a different group this year and Perth have picked up some good recruits so we are looking forward to the match.” Demons club champion and club community manager Charlie Thompson said they had a healthy rivalry with their co-tenants and playing in Northam was a great opportunity for both teams. “They love their footy in the country so anytime you get a chance to play in a regional town is awesome,” he said. “They are passionate and turn up and make a great day of it, we are blessed to have our facilities and the oval at Lathlain but there is something pretty special about coming back to grassroots and getting to play in front of the local community.” In his dual role as community manager, Thompson said the game would also provide the chance to promote female participation through schools and junior clubs. “The country kids have limitted access to WAFL and AFL clubs so anytime we can engage with them is valuable,” he said. “This game is a great opportunity to come out a few times leading up to the game and engage with the kids and do some different activations.” Perth chief executive Russ Clark said the club jumped at the chance to play in their zone of Northam which has proven to be a rich vein for producing AFL talent. “Of the last 14 kids drafted 11 have come out of country zones and a lot of them have come out of Northam,” he said. “We had a camp up here two years ago which was really well received so when the opportunity came up with the Shire we were keen to be involved.” Clark said bringing the State league to regional grounds was important to show young athletes the pathway to higher level competition, as well as reminding players of their grassroots. “It gives them an idea of the standard and hopefully inspires them to want to play for Perth because that is the pathway to play in the AFL, if you’re not registered through the WAFL you can’t get drafted,” Clark said. “It’s great for our players – there’s nothing better than coming up against an AFL listed player and trying to match their standard, this is an important game for us and we want to win on our backyard.” West Coast Eagles community manager Richard O’Connell said the match was part of a bigger picture in giving back to regional football fans. “The WA Footy Commission and both clubs will join forces in the three weeks leading up to the game. We’ll be activating in schools and footy clubs around the region in the lead up to the game and obviously bringing our players here for people to rub shoulders with and get a signature and photo or two,” O’Connell said. “On match day the Shire of Northam and Celebrate WA are really getting in behind this event turning it into not just a spectacle of football but a celebration of being a West Australian and a member of the community. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to engage with our regional fans but also show our commitment to grassroots where our players came from.” With the Eagles AFL side playing against St Kilda the night the night before the match, O’Connell said those the senior boys will be looking forward to joining in the festivities. “We also recognise that it’s the WA Day weekend so this is a great opportunity to bring West Australians together to celebrate,” he said. Northam Shire president Chris Antonio has been working tirelessly get the event locked in and said Henry Street Oval was the perfect ground for kids to see their idols play. “Everyone is excited, it’s right on your doorstep because it’s a match in the country and not at a big stadium you will be right up close to the action,” he said. “It’s going to be like any country match you will be able to mix and mingle and be with your heroes.” Entry to the match will be free for kids 18 and under, thanks to Celebrate WA, who will be running community events around the State next month to shine a light on everything great about where we live. More info at waday.com.au.