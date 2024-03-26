More than 100 Australian cattle have reportedly died on a live export ship bound for Indonesia, with the Federal agriculture department confirming it is investigating the incident. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry confirmed on Tuesday there had been deaths reported on board the Brahman Express, a live export vessel on its way to Indonesia, with Darwin Port records confirming the vessel left the Northern Territory on March 15. DAFF would not confirm the number of deaths, however the ABC is reporting the number to be higher than 100. “We have been notified by a commercial exporter of an incident involving cattle deaths on a live export vessel exporting to Indonesia,” a DAFF spokesperson said. Under Australian regulations, an exporter must notify the government if a shipment’s mortality rate is higher then three head of cattle or 0.5 per cent within 12 hours of the deaths. DAFF has ruled out exotic animal diseases as the cause of the animals’ deaths. “Prior to departure, the department undertook pre-export inspections to ensure that the livestock met requirements under the Export Control Act 2020 and importing-country requirements,” the spokesperson said. “Australia remains free of exotic animal diseases such as Lumpy Skin Disease and Foot and Mouth Disease.” DAFF said it was investigating the deaths “as per normal procedures and as a matter of priority.” A spokeswoman for for the Australian Livestock Exporter’s Council said it was ALEC’s understanding the shipment “experienced a significant mortality event” during a voyage to Indonesia that discharged on March 24. “The number of deaths are yet to be confirmed through the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) investigation process,” they said. “Initial assumptions are that this is a case of botulism, with the affected animals coming from a single property. Efforts are underway to treat remaining animals that may be affected.” The spokeswoman said the incident was self-reported by the exporter, who was assisting DAFF with further investigation. “The exporter has conducted itself correctly through the process and will work closely with DAFF to determine the cause of the deaths,” they said. “DAFF is engaging with Indonesian officials to keep them informed of the issue. Australia is confident that there is no evidence of an exotic disease and that our Animal Health Status remains unchanged. “Indonesia is Australia’s most important trading partner for live cattle and it is important that we work closely and transparently with them as we work through this issue.”