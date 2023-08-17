Ingham’s has warned customers it will pass on further price increases “as required”, with the chicken giant continuing to experience elevated cost pressures across the business. Chief executive Andrew Reeves said prices of key feed ingredients was expected to remain elevated compared to long-term levels due to tight global supply and geopolitical issues. “A key area of focus for us is ensuring pricing levels appropriately reflect ongoing feed and general cost pressures and we will pass on further price increases as required,” he said. Chief financial officer Garry Mallet added grain and soybean prices were expected to remain elevated over the coming year. “While global wheat supply conditions seem to have eased slightly during the second half, demand remained strong and the renewed uncertainty of our Ukrainian grain exports has contributed to a recent uptick in pricing after some falls,” he said. Ingham’s on Thursday posted net profit of $60.4 million, a 72 per cent jump on the year prior, while revenue rose 12.2 per cent to $3 billion. It declared a final dividend of 10¢ a share. Mr Reeves said the poultry sector remained attractive, underpinned by robust demand with key long-term trends intact. “While we’ve experienced a significant acceleration in inflation in recent years. . . poultry continues to maintain a long-standing affordability advantage relative to other meat proteins,” he said. “The health and versatility benefits of poultry are well-established, aligning very well with ongoing trends and consumer preferences for healthier lifestyle options.” Mr Reeves added chicken was a sustainable option for consumers, with an estimated carbon footprint five times lower than red meat. Core poultry sales volume declined 0.4 per cent on the prior year. In Australia, volumes declined 0.6 per cent, mainly driven by lower bird numbers processed due to a decline in farming performance in the first half. UBS analysts said Ingham’s result was solid, with the focus being on the 2024 financial year earnings trajectory. Shares in Ingham’s closed up 14.7 per cent, or 41¢, to $3.19 on Thursday.