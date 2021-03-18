Local business owners with operations in Southeast Asia say the McGowan Government’s decision to scrap its Asian Engagement portfolio and no longer have a dedicated trade commissioner in Indonesia “beggars belief”.

Indonesia, one of Australia’s closest neighbours, is set to become the fourth biggest economy by 2050 and is a notoriously difficult place foreigners to do business.

Announcing his second-term Cabinet on Thursday, Premier Mark McGowan said it would have an “emphasis on diversifying” Western Australia’s mining-dependent economy.

But businesses say his move to axe the Asian Engagement portfolio, introduced with much fanfare in 2017 and previously held by Peter Tinley, runs counter to that.

“I think for the Government that introduced a minister for Asian Engagement to then go and get rid of them and the trade commissioners in a place like Indonesia beggars belief,” Halco Tackle boss Ben Patrick said.

Camera Icon Halco Tackle owner Ben Patrick said the decision was disappointing. Credit: Ross Swanborough / The West Australian

The owner of the Fremantle-based business, which started manufacturing fishing equipment in Indonesia 15 years ago, said the support of a trade commissioner on the ground was crucial to his success starting out.

While there was previously a dedicated trade commissioner for Indonesia, recent changes to overseas offices mean there is now one for all the ASEAN countries, including Indonesia. The position is based in Perth due to COVID travel restrictions, with a future transfer to Singapore.

Mr Patrick said the streamlining would hurt WA traders seeking to establish themselves in Indonesia, saying: “It’s a tricky place to do business and you need every bit of well thought out, professional help you can get.”

India and Korea will also lose on the ground representation by a trade commissioner of WA after the State’s network of trade offices were grouped into five regional hubs: Europe, India-Gulf, North East Asia, China and ASEAN.

David Stoate, who owns Anna Plains Station in the Kimberley and exports roughly 6000 cattle every year to Indonesia, said any diminishing of the relationship “wouldn’t be welcome”.

Indonesia Institute president Ross Taylor said the concept of someone representing WA in a complex market like Indonesia and being based in Singapore was “just ludicrous”.

“It’s such an important time for us with COVID to position WA beyond anywhere in Australia as the State that’s so progressive with Asian engagement,” he said.

A Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation spokeswoman said the State Government intended for the Investment and Trade Commissioner for ASEAN to be based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“COVID-19 restrictions may mean (they) will need to be based in Singapore initially so as to have a physical presence in the region as soon as possible,” she said.

The McGowan Government and Mr Tinley criticised the Liberals for failing to appoint a shadow minister for Asian Engagement in a reshuffle last year, saying it showed “blatant disregard” for the economic relationship.

A spokesman for Mr McGowan on Thursday said the State Government’s committent to Asian engagement would continue through the JTSI, “as it has for the past four years”.

“Any suggestion that the State’s economy cannot be diversified without the Asian Engagement portfolio is completely false and shows a lack of understanding,” the spokesman said.

They also said the restructure of the trade network was aligned with recommendations of a review and audit of the State’s international offices.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA chief executive Chris Rodwell said the competition for international investment was intense, adding: “WA’s approach simply doesn’t stack up to the efforts of other States or competing jurisdictions elsewhere in the world”.

“Our footprint needs to be extended and skills within our network need to be deepened,” Mr Rodwell said.

Krista Dunstan, who previously worked for the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, is the new Investment and Trade Commissioner for ASEAN.