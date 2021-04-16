Beyond the Saleyards — Crossbreds sign of stable market

It was another stable week for WA sheep markets, with crossbred lambs continuing at 740¢ in the spot market and rising to 820¢ for July delivery.

Mutton and hoggets were bid 620¢ spot. Feedlots are bidding 340¢ for crossbred lambs and 330¢ for Merinos.

The east coast markets remained firm with restocker demand continuing to push the market higher.

Goat markets were unchanged, with depots on the east coast back about 400¢ and butchers continuing to bid above 1000¢ in Queensland.

Exporters are bidding closer to 900¢ down in NSW and Victoria.

In cattle markets last week, grids initially looked to be shifting higher earlier in the week, but then stabilised as the week continued.

Live export markets also remained flat with little change to report. Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus and Murray Grey milk tooth feeder cattle — steers 480¢, heifers 450¢.

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 500¢, Black Angus British cross: 490¢, Wagyu cross Angus: 665¢

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 370¢, heifers 360¢, cows 300¢

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro cross, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000 to $1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.