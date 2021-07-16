Beyond the Saleyards — Lamb firms on strong bidding

The spot lamb market was firm in WA last week with Beaufort River Meats bidding 820¢ for new-season trade lambs.

Forward markets were also well supported with V&V Walsh offering August and September contracts at similar levels to the spot market.

The mutton market remains bid at 640¢.

On the east coast, Thomas Foods remains in the market at 760-780¢ levels, depending on the State and delivery time.

Forward lamb markets have seen strong selling interest for the 880¢ contracts offered over the past month by multiple processors.

Mutton on the east coast remains at a premium to WA with bids about 700¢ in the spot market.

The wool market finished last week slightly weaker with the EMI closing down 3¢ at 1420¢.

East coast goat markets were unchanged at 960¢ for exporters and over 1000¢ for local demand (butchers).

Grass-fed cattle prices on the east coast moved higher last week, with steers are now bid 700¢, heifers 695¢, cows 630¢ and bulls 560¢.

Grain-fed prices are also seeing increased support with Teys bidding 720¢ for steers in NSW.

In Victoria, JBS is bidding 800¢ or better for MSA steers.

Other processors have also increased their bids over the past week.

Unlike the processor markets, northern export markets had a relatively quiet week, but prices remained supported about 380¢ for steers, and bulls about 360¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 720¢, heifers 715¢. Grass-fed: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢, cows 630¢, bulls 560¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 515¢, Black Angus British X: 505¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.