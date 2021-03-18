Beyond the Saleyards - Prices on rise as buyers up bids

Last week saw another uptick in WA prices, with several buyers increasing their bids.

In the liveweight market, Glenpadden increased its lamb prices to 340¢ for crossbreds and 330¢ for Merinos.

Processors also increased their prices with V&V Walsh, WAMMCO and BRM all increasing their bids.

Crossbred lambs are now bid 740¢ and mutton is 620¢.

In east coast markets, mutton remains around 700¢/kg, HSCW and hoggets slightly above.

Crossbred lambs are holding around 800¢ and Merinos about 780¢.

The wool market closed the week relatively unchanged at 1309¢/kg, with 9.3 per cent passed in again.

Goat markets were flat last week, but trade remains active at the current levels.

East coast depots continue to show strong interest around 400¢ liveweight.

Hook prices for cattle on the east coast were again under pressure.

Teys grids were lowered in NSW, but in reality still remain at very high levels.

Feedlot prices on the other hand appeared well supported with Queensland feedlots increasing some of their bids.

In WA, the market remains well bid around 460-470¢ for feeder steers.

Export markets were very active with a lot of new northern export orders released.

Brahman cattle out of Queensland have strong demand at 400¢ for feeder steers, 360¢ for heifers and 270¢ for cows.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk tooth feeder cattle — steers 460¢, heifers 430¢. Contact LIVEstock Pricing for buyer details.

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.