CBH’s Growers’ Advisory Council is looking for West Australian grain growers to throw their hats in the ring and apply for positions as councillors, where they would help advocate for grain growers across the State.

It comes as four vacant positions are left behind by Noel Heinrich, Tony White, Graham Ralph and Bruce Trevaskis, all departing because of the expiry of terms for sitting councillors.

GAC has reappointed Craig Doney from Harrismith as chair, and elected Clayton South from Wagin as the new deputy chair.

The GAC is made up of 16 grower members who serve to foster two-way conversations between growers and the CBH board of management to ensure grower issues are raised with the co-operative.

There are currently two positions available in district one and one position in district two.

There is also a remaining council position that can be filled by someone from any district.

CBH chairman Simon Stead encouraged grain growers from all districts to apply.

“The GAC is a much-valued part of the co-op, helping the executive and board better understand the needs and concerns of growers,” he said.

“The longevity of the GAC, dating right back to 1922, demonstrates its critical role as a trusted adviser.”

Camera Icon CBH Growers' Advisory Council is looking for new members to fill vacant roles. Credit: Supplied

GAC member and Narrogin grower Tamara Alexander said being part of the GAC has given her the ability to learn and grow while also giving back to the WA grain industry.

“The GAC has been a wonderful opportunity to understand how decisions are made at CBH, see the culture, meet employees and unpick the complexity of the business,” she said.

“The success of CBH is integral and critical to the success of our farm business and the WA grain industry.

“The GAC process builds trust and confidence that CBH will continue to operate in the best interests of current and future WA growers.”

As part of their role, councillors meet four times a year in person and engage with CBH management at events and forums.

More than 70 growers have been part of the GAC since CBH merged with the Grain Pool of WA in 2002.

Applications for positions close March 17.

Starting July, a panel of directors and representatives from GAC and CBH management will conduct interviews for the successful applicants.

Growers interested in applying can contact CBH government and industry relations manager Kellie Todman on (08) 9237 9694 and can visit cbhgroup.co/GAC.