Newly-minted Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter has used his parliamentary maiden speech to express his frustration over the Albanese government’s ban on live sheep exports.

Mr Hunter, who hails from Kalgoorlie was raised in Bruce Rock and now lives in Northam, was elected at the 2025 State election, taking over from National’s Mia Davies who ran for the seat of Bullwinkel in the Federal election.

He was appointed shadow agriculture minister in the State shadow cabinet lead by Liberal Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas in the wake of the State election.

His journey into politics started with his frustration over the Gillard government’s 2011 decision to ban live cattle export, calling into a radio show, saying he was “so mad”.

“To my amazement — thank you to the producer, whoever that was — I was put through to Prime Minister Julia Gillard. I asked her why her government had shut down the live cattle trade to Indonesia,” he said.

“More than a decade and five prime ministers later, another Labor government is tearing the West Australian sheep industry apart with its new ban on the live sheep trade.

“Nothing exemplifies why we are in the political foray more than the attacks on agriculture from activist groups, which are nothing short of relentless.”

Along with agriculture, Mr Hunter also picked up the shadow racing and gaming portfolio and was appointed as party whip.

A farmer’s son, Mr Hunter attended WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin and studied agriculture and political science at the University of WA.

He said it was the “greatest honour” to represent the Central Wheatbelt, which encompasses 28 local governments across an area the size of South Korea, describing it as a “region of contrasts, rich in history, culture and contribution”.

“The Wheatbelt is as industrious as it is diverse. Our towns tell the story,” he said.

“The Central Wheatbelt is built on hope, deep heritage and tenacity.”