The City of Canning is claiming an Australian-first chemical trial could be the breakthrough to combating Perth’s invasive tree borer crisis.

Preliminary results of a scientific study undertaken on 131 trees in the Canning River Regional Park and released yesterday suggest a chemical injection could be an effective measure for managing polyphagous shot-hole borer and safeguarding at-risk trees.

The trial, which began in December, at Adenia Park involved injecting a tablet which contained insecticide into affected trees.

Results suggest the chemically filled capsule kills the beetle and inhibits fungal growth almost “instantly”, making it possible to manage the pest and protect local trees.

“The initial trial results are incredibly encouraging and are a major milestone for the project team,” Canning mayor Patrick Hall said.

“This represents a game-changing approach to preserving our urban forests.”

Camera Icon A chemical injection could be an effective measure for safeguarding at-risk trees. Credit: Caitlin Vinci

BioHerbicides Australia, ArbWest, the University of Queensland and Curtin University were also involved in the study.

“The evidence shows we’re moving in the right direction but to make a real impact, we need additional support,” BioHerbicides Australia’s John Szymanski said.

Canning council is already sharing its PHSB information with other local government bodies, including Perth, Vincent, Gosnells and Victoria Park, and Mr Hall says they want to be part of any further chemical-based trials.

Camera Icon Canning council is already sharing its PHSB information with other local government bodies. Credit: Caitlin Vinci

“Whilst other local governments stand ready to participate in further trials, those trials can only occur if additional government funding and support is provided,” Mr Hall said.

The trial costed the city $40,000 and it only took one day for the 130 trees to have the chemical releasing tablets drilled into their trunks.

The tablets cost less than $1 each.