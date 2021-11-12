One of WA’s richest rodeos attracted a stream of gold performances from some of the State’s best competitors on Saturday.

The 45th Boddington Lions Rodeo was combined with the annual Boddington Agricultural Show for visitors to enjoy all the variety of country life.

A record 8450-strong crowd turned out at the Lions Rodeo Complex to watch 121 competitors take part in 18 action-packed events.

Competition was tough, with a prize pool of $39,800 on offer.

Rodeo co-ordinator Stan Cherry, who has been involved for 42 years, said a new 600-seat grandstand gave spectators a great view of the action.

“The crowd was well-behaved as they revelled in the thrills and spills,” he said.

“We did miss the Australian rodeo champions from the Eastern States, as this rodeo is an opportunity to gain national standing points.”

Camera Icon Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy was a dual winner taking out the bareback and the open bull ride at the Boddington Lions Rodeo. Credit: Countryman

Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy was a dual winner — taking out the bareback and open bull wins and adding to his national standings for the all round cowboy prize.

“It felt good, and I was injury-free,” he said.

McCarthy was awarded the all round champion title at Boddington for his efforts in what has been labelled the most dangerous sport in the world.

Camera Icon Muchea cowboy Jack Collins, 18, placed a respectable second place in the open bull ride hanging five on Turbo for the required 8 seconds. Credit: Countryman

Also showing good skill in the open bull ride, Muchea cowboy Jack Collins hung five on Turbo to finish in second place.

Returning to the ladies’ barrel race event after a year’s absence was Bullsbrook cowgirl Stacey Lambert.

Camera Icon Stacey Lambert finishes her winning barrel race ride signalling Marvin to a full gallop across the line. Credit: Countryman

She said the fresh legs of her horse, Marvin, moved the pair around the barrels in a winning time of 17.01sec.

There was a large contingent of female competitors this year, and a few mixed rounds in the team roping.

In the ladies breakaway competition, Philippa Oversby was the fastest in a time of 3.53 seconds, while Frey Tomasini took out the win in the steer un-decorating event in a time of 2.08 seconds.

Camera Icon Donnybrook cowgirl Paige Fell, 17, hanged five for the required eight seconds to win the 14 to under 18 juvenile steer ride. Credit: Countryman

Donnybrook cowgirl Paige Fell, 17, won the juvenile steer ride by scoring 62 points from the judges.

In the 32 entry novice bull ride., Kalgan cowboy Flynn McCullough backed up a win at Boyup Brook, scoring 65 points at Boddington, while Muchea cowboy Trey Gallacher placed second.

Camera Icon Benger cowboy Rhys Morrissey rode bucking horse Jack in the Box to a second place finish in the saddle bronc ride. Credit: Countryman

In the saddle bronc event, won by Cody Brennan on 77 points, Benger cowboy Rhys Morrissey put in his last ride on bucking horse Redlands Ghost to take second place.

“It has been a good sport for me, but looking forward to watching the younger competitors get some wins under their belt,” he said.

Roping sensation Maverick De Burgh through a catching lasso in the rope and tie event to take the win in a time of 12.89 seconds.

Camera Icon Bindoon cowboy Kayne Lincoln, 17, placed seventh in the steer wrestling event. Credit: Countryman

Flying off his horse to catch a steer to the ground was Mike Jacklin in a winning time of 7.03 seconds while Kayne Lincoln showed great skill to take seventh place.

After the last event, the crowd flocked to the Bushman’s Ball with live country music and an evening of social enjoyment.

Mr Sherry said plans were in place to bring back the rodeo next year.

“We are looking to keep investing in an event that gives people a good time,” he said.

