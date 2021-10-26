Search
Celebrations mark Nutrien Ag Solutions’ mega fertiliser investment

Tim and Ross Della Bosca, of Westonia, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Dalwallinu branch manager Glen Jones.
Camera IconTim and Ross Della Bosca, of Westonia, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Dalwallinu branch manager Glen Jones. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe

Nutrien Ag Solutions staff from across the State gathered in Perth for the launch of its mega investment in the fertiliser industry.

The company officially unveiled its new bulk liquid fertiliser storage tanks at Kwinana on October 13 with a tour and a dinner.

Hopes are the urea ammonium nitrate storage facility will shore up WA grain farmers’ access to liquid fertiliser as global supply chains come under pressure.

More than 100 guests met at the Esplanade Hotel in Fremantle before boarding buses for an afternoon tour of Nutrien’s bulk-N facility, bulk fertiliser depot, and ag-chem manufacturing facility.

The group later convened for dinner in the Esplanade’s Pleiades Room, with presentations by various Nutrien Ag Solutions senior staff.

The long-term bulk storage and services agreement between Nutrien Ag Solutions and WA company Coogee Chemicals has boosted Nutrien’s liquid storage capacity in WA to 50,000 million tonnes.

The new infrastructure complements Nutrien’s granular storage capacity of more than 200,000 million tonnes across WA depot sites.

Nutrien Ag Solutions North Fremantle credit manager Joe Mondi and Nathan and Leanne Sawyer, of Dalwallinu
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions North Fremantle credit manager Joe Mondi and Nathan and Leanne Sawyer, of Dalwallinu Credit: Countryman
Farming Management Services rural supervisor Andrew Clarke, Brad Wilson, of Northampton, Daybreak Cropping Group Operation manager west Troy Bungey, and Nutrien Ag Solutions key account manager west Steve Wright.
Camera IconFarming Management Services rural supervisor Andrew Clarke, Brad Wilson, of Northampton, Daybreak Cropping Group Operation manager west Troy Bungey, and Nutrien Ag Solutions key account manager west Steve Wright. Credit: Countryman
Harry and Jane Hyde, of Dalwallinu.
Camera IconHarry and Jane Hyde, of Dalwallinu. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
West River farmer Mark Mudie and Nutrien Ag Solutions Ravensthorpe branch manager Tom Major.
Camera IconWest River farmer Mark Mudie and Nutrien Ag Solutions Ravensthorpe branch manager Tom Major. Credit: Countryman
COERCO marketing manager Reshma Raghavani and Peter Boyle, of York.
Camera IconCOERCO marketing manager Reshma Raghavani and Peter Boyle, of York. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions fertiliser area manager Geraldton Chris Dzoma, and Rayleen Spencer and Graham Spencer of Yandanooka.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions fertiliser area manager Geraldton Chris Dzoma, and Rayleen Spencer and Graham Spencer of Yandanooka. Credit: Countryman
Daryl Kilpatrick, of Nomans Lake, Shane Tyson, of Kulin, and Janine Noble, of Kulin.
Camera IconDaryl Kilpatrick, of Nomans Lake, Shane Tyson, of Kulin, and Janine Noble, of Kulin. Credit: Countryman
Mick McCormack, Trayning, Will Nightingale, and Campbell Jones, of Wyalkatchem.
Camera IconMick McCormack, Trayning, Will Nightingale, and Campbell Jones, of Wyalkatchem. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions Kojonup branch manager Stuart Richardson, Michael Webster, of Tenterden, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Albany fertiliser area sales manager Mike Saunders.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions Kojonup branch manager Stuart Richardson, Michael Webster, of Tenterden, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Albany fertiliser area sales manager Mike Saunders. Credit: Countryman
Jake Martin, of Wickepin, and Chad Hawksley, of Cuballing.
Camera IconJake Martin, of Wickepin, and Chad Hawksley, of Cuballing. Credit: Countryman
Camera IconCredit: Countryman
WAFarmers president John Hassell and WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington.
Camera IconWAFarmers president John Hassell and WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington. Credit: Countryman
Reece Curwen, of South Stirlings, and Ben Oldfield, Kendenup.
Camera IconReece Curwen, of South Stirlings, and Ben Oldfield, Kendenup. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions WA animal health regional animal health and fencing category manager Aaron Stone, DKT Rural Agencies Kellerberrin representative Richard Wheeldon and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merredin branch manager Bob Alderton.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions WA animal health regional animal health and fencing category manager Aaron Stone, DKT Rural Agencies Kellerberrin representative Richard Wheeldon and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merredin branch manager Bob Alderton. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions chemists Benjamin Lopez and Geronimo Marasigan.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions chemists Benjamin Lopez and Geronimo Marasigan. Credit: Countryman

