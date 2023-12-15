Christmas 2023: All these WA country kids want from Santa
Cunderdin District High School kids’ wish lists ranged from the outrageous to the practical, with paint, sheep and teddies just a taste of what the excited kids hope to find under the tree this Christmas
You’d battle to find a city kid asking for a John Deere header with a sprayer and spreader attached, a bike to do bog laps up and down a gravel drive way or some pet sheep to with “really woolly heads”.
But these were some of the well-thought answers from country kids sharing what was on their Christmas wish-lists when Countryman called in at Cunderdin District High School ahead of Santa’s busiest time of the year.
Deputy principal Aleesha Hoskins introduced us to a range of Year 1, Year 2 and Pre-Primary students with a range of requests.
Dolls and bikes were popular items, but there were also some varying requests from students who live in town and on farms.
For Pre-Primary student Mikayla Griff, the answer was simple — a four-wheel motorbike. And maybe some playdough.
Tammin farm kid Darcy Mackin, 5, was keen on a John Deere tractor with a spreader and sprayer attached.
The lure of the mighty John Deere was also strong for six-year-old Oliver Irving, who was hoping for a big emerald green tractor — despite his family being fans of the lime green and red CLAAS brand.
