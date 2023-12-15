Cunderdin District High School kids’ wish lists ranged from the outrageous to the practical, with paint, sheep and teddies just a taste of what the excited kids hope to find under the tree this Christmas

You’d battle to find a city kid asking for a John Deere header with a sprayer and spreader attached, a bike to do bog laps up and down a gravel drive way or some pet sheep to with “really woolly heads”.

But these were some of the well-thought answers from country kids sharing what was on their Christmas wish-lists when Countryman called in at Cunderdin District High School ahead of Santa’s busiest time of the year.

Deputy principal Aleesha Hoskins introduced us to a range of Year 1, Year 2 and Pre-Primary students with a range of requests.

Dolls and bikes were popular items, but there were also some varying requests from students who live in town and on farms.

For Pre-Primary student Mikayla Griff, the answer was simple — a four-wheel motorbike. And maybe some playdough.

Camera Icon “I’d like some special dough to create some horses and people. I already have a two-wheeler motorbike, but I’d like a four-wheeler as well.” Mikayla Griff, 6, Year 1, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Tammin farm kid Darcy Mackin, 5, was keen on a John Deere tractor with a spreader and sprayer attached.

Camera Icon “A big tractor with a spreader and a sprayer attached. It would have to be John Deere.” Darcy Mackin, 5, Pre-Primary, Tammin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The lure of the mighty John Deere was also strong for six-year-old Oliver Irving, who was hoping for a big emerald green tractor — despite his family being fans of the lime green and red CLAAS brand.

Camera Icon “A Nintendo Switch, and a tractor just for me. It would need to be a green John Deere. My family likes CLAAS tractors but I like John Deere because they are strong.” Oliver Irving, 6, Year 1, Tammin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

We hope all of our readers have a safe and enjoyable Christmas this year.

We would love to see your Christmas pictures, and to hear about what you are up to on and off the farm this festive season.

You can email your best snaps to countryman@wanews.com.au, and we might share them on Facebook or in the newspaper.

Camera Icon “I would love some dinosaur Lego. And maybe some really nice dog treats for my puppy, Nookie.” Ayden Racine, 6, Year 1, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon “Something princess-themed because princesses can be on farms too. And maybe some dolls to play with on the farm.” Imogen Snooke, 7, Year 1, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon “I would like AirPods but Mum will say no… so maybe a trampoline for our big backyard.” Peyton Elliott, 8, Year 2, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon “A teddy bear to play with and keep at home. That’s all I can think of.” Darleen Rigonan, 7, Year 2, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon “I’d like some paint tie-dye a shirt. My mum and I have done it together before and it was so fun.” Matilda Elliott, 5, Pre-Primary, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon “A doll house with a water slide, and a bike to ride up and down the farm driveway.” Alexis Jasper, 5, Pre-Primary, Cunderdin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman