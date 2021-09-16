Beers and conversation were flowing at the CBH Group’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days sundowner, with plenty to talk about ahead of what could be a record harvest.
An annual tradition, CBH’s Wednesday afternoon sundowner drew a large crowd of attendees on August 25 to celebrate the positive growing conditions across the State. The grain marketer and handler brought along members from its board and staff divisions for the two-day field days — including marketing and trading, operations, and fertiliser.
WA cricket legend Brad Hogg looked right at home among farmers and CBH staff at the sundowner, finding plenty to chat about with CBH Group acting chief executive Ben Macnamara.
CBH designed its marquee to showcase the co-operative’s recently launched website with audio-visual displays showcasing CBH’s apps and online tools.