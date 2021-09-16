Search
thewest.com.au

Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days sundowner a CBH Group tradition

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Email Cally Dupe
Scott Walker, of Quairading, and Jamie Slarke, of Lake Grace.
Camera IconScott Walker, of Quairading, and Jamie Slarke, of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman

Beers and conversation were flowing at the CBH Group’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days sundowner, with plenty to talk about ahead of what could be a record harvest.

An annual tradition, CBH’s Wednesday afternoon sundowner drew a large crowd of attendees on August 25 to celebrate the positive growing conditions across the State. The grain marketer and handler brought along members from its board and staff divisions for the two-day field days — including marketing and trading, operations, and fertiliser.

WA cricket legend Brad Hogg looked right at home among farmers and CBH staff at the sundowner, finding plenty to chat about with CBH Group acting chief executive Ben Macnamara.

CBH designed its marquee to showcase the co-operative’s recently launched website with audio-visual displays showcasing CBH’s apps and online tools.

Lincoln Lee-Steere, of Toodyay, with CBH acting chief executive Ben Macnamara.
Camera IconLincoln Lee-Steere, of Toodyay, with CBH acting chief executive Ben Macnamara. Credit: Countryman
Kaden Reynolds, of Kalannie, and Bob Nixon, of Kalannie.
Camera IconKaden Reynolds, of Kalannie, and Bob Nixon, of Kalannie. Credit: Countryman
CBH Merredin business relationship manager Gavin Thomas, Rowan McCreery, of Kalannie, and MarketAg advisor Pete Rees.
Camera IconCBH Merredin business relationship manager Gavin Thomas, Rowan McCreery, of Kalannie, and MarketAg advisor Pete Rees. Credit: Countryman
CBH Kwinana South business relationship manager Amy Hunter with Stephen Strange, of Bruce Rock.
Camera IconCBH Kwinana South business relationship manager Amy Hunter with Stephen Strange, of Bruce Rock. Credit: Countryman
CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw with Ken and Alison Medland, of Lake Grace.
Camera IconCBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw with Ken and Alison Medland, of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman
CBH chair Simon Stead, Amanda Nixon, of Kalannie, and Karen Strange, of Bruce Rock.
Camera IconCBH chair Simon Stead, Amanda Nixon, of Kalannie, and Karen Strange, of Bruce Rock. Credit: Countryman
CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake and Elders agri-finance manager Reid Seaby.
Camera IconCBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake and Elders agri-finance manager Reid Seaby. Credit: Countryman
CBH Fertiliser north area manager Troy Conley, Bryce Mullins, of North Yelbeni, and Colin Smeeton, a retired farmer from Trayning.
Camera IconCBH Fertiliser north area manager Troy Conley, Bryce Mullins, of North Yelbeni, and Colin Smeeton, a retired farmer from Trayning. Credit: Countryman
CBH business relationship manager Stephen Newton-Howes and CBH fertiliser area manager Suzanne Butter.
Camera IconCBH business relationship manager Stephen Newton-Howes and CBH fertiliser area manager Suzanne Butter. Credit: Countryman
Sam Aurisch, of Bruce Rock, and Safefarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch.
Camera IconSam Aurisch, of Bruce Rock, and Safefarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch. Credit: Countryman
CBH corporate affiars advisors Kelly Lodge-Calvert and Luke Sizer.
Camera IconCBH corporate affiars advisors Kelly Lodge-Calvert and Luke Sizer. Credit: Countryman
Liberals WA volunteer Neeve Staltari and Kaye Pryce, of Perth.
Camera IconLiberals WA volunteer Neeve Staltari and Kaye Pryce, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Graham Marsh, of Yealering, and Matt Carvey, of East Cuballing.
Camera IconGraham Marsh, of Yealering, and Matt Carvey, of East Cuballing. Credit: Countryman
Chris Thompson-Dark, of Boyup Brook, and Tyson Introvigne, of Bridgetown.
Camera IconChris Thompson-Dark, of Boyup Brook, and Tyson Introvigne, of Bridgetown. Credit: Countryman
WA cricket legend Brad Hogg and Sam Macnamara, of East Pingelly.
Camera IconWA cricket legend Brad Hogg and Sam Macnamara, of East Pingelly. Credit: Countryman
CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw, CBH chair Simon Stead and CBH acting chief executive Ben Macnamara.
Camera IconCBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw, CBH chair Simon Stead and CBH acting chief executive Ben Macnamara. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails