High-flying family fun lands in Beverley

Western Australia’s only airshow is gearing up to take to the skies once again, providing a family day out on the edge of the Wheatbelt. The Beverley Airshow will run on Saturday, April 11. The program includes a display from the 2023 Australian Aerobatic Champion Glenn Graham in the high-performance Zivko Edge 540, while from 3,500ft all the way down to ground level, one of the world’s best aerobatic pilots, Paul Bennett, will showcase his skills in the one-of-a-kind Wolf Pitts Pro. The Royal Australian Air Force will also join the aerial display for this year’s event. At ground level, there will be a tractor display, vintage static aircraft displays and a model plane display offering a closer look at aviation history and craftsmanship. Organisers said ticket sales and fly-in participation for the Beverley Airshow had been strong, delivering a major economic boost to the Shire of Beverley and surrounding regions. Event organisers said securing Air Force participation was a significant milestone for the 2026 program and an exciting development for WA audiences. The event will be held from 8am to 5pm at the Beverley Airfield. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early.