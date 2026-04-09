Harris Thompson spent Easter Monday on the road again, driving back home to his family’s Boyup Brook-based Venturon Livestock cattle property after taking out one-half of the “sweetest victories” known in the cattle world. His uplifting round-trip journey across the Nullarbor, paying “crazy” high fuel prices with 12 Charolais cattle in tow was carefully planned to compete in this year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show held from April 2 to 13. He had on board an unshown five-year-old cow, Venturon Starstruck 172S (ET) (AI) (P), that proved a magnificent shining star in the show ring, claiming an historical one-half win in the prestigious interbreed beef cattle pair competition. The annual Hordern Perpetual Trophy, awarded at Australia’s largest annual agricultural and cultural event organised by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, recognises the best interbreed pair from each breed of cattle. The competition had entries from 12 breeds, Angus, Brahman, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Red Poll, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorns, Simmental-Fleckvieh and Speckle Park. The bull and female component of each pair qualified for the Hordern Trophy competition by gaining the Grand Champion title in the previous breed judging events. Harris and his partner Hannah Powe had their cow 172S, that was in “absolute prime condition”, matched with Caloona Park Valiant, a Charolais bull exhibited by brothers Louie and Steven Franco who run their stud in Loomberah in NSW. The couple’s Starstruck S172 was previously sashed the supreme exhibit in the Charolais breed judging with more than 80 entrants, before going on to win the interbreed supreme champion of the show, believed to be only the second WA cattle entrant to be sashed with this award. Harris said the wins on the board at Sydney were “incredible” and followed up his family’s previous success with their first interbreed win last year at the event claiming the Breeders Group Interbreed title. “This year, we won all three group awards in the Charolais breed judging competitions but the Hordern Trophy win we shared with the Franco family was the sweetest victory of all,” he said.