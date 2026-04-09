The peak body for Australia’s dairy farmers has submitted five urgent asks of the Prime Minister, highlighting how “uniquely vulnerable” the industry is in the face of fuel and fertiliser supply issues. Australian Dairy Farmers has written a letter to Anthony Albanese, reminding him that milk is a highly perishable staple product and if fuel is not available, milk is lost, animal welfare is compromised, and supermarket supply will be affected. In the letter, ADF president Ben Bennett said the dairy industry had already experienced delays, shortages and rising costs. He called for a formal designation of dairy as a priority fuel user across farming, transport, feed supply and processing, as well as consistent recognition of dairy in all State and Territory emergency fuel plans. Also on the wish list was guaranteed access to contracted fuel supply for dairy businesses; use of emergency powers where required to direct fuel to critical industry operations such as dairy; and recognition of dairy as an essential service underpinning national food security and animal welfare. Mr Bennett said the impacts were already being felt on-farm, with delivery delays and supply constraints placing pressure on operations. “If this continues, there is a risk we will see milk production disrupted, increased pressure on farmers, and flow-on impacts right through to consumers,” he said. “This is not just an industry issue — it is a national food security issue.”