Arc Infrastructure will donate $150,000 for Lifeline WA to train an extra 36 volunteer crisis support workers over three years in the wake of alarming new figures on regional suicide rates. The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Cause of Death report, released in October, revealed suicide rates in remote areas were double that recorded in major cities between 2019 and 2023. The report cited substance abuse, the death of a loved one, and relationship and legal problems as key suicide risk factors in the bush. Lifeline WA chief executive Lorna MacGregor said nearly a quarter of West Australians — more than 23 per cent — lived in regional and remote areas. “Rural West Australians can face greater challenges due to increased social isolation, difficulty in accessing mental health support and severe drought conditions which can contribute to financial stress,” she said. “Breaking down the stigma associated with mental health and providing rural West Australians with greater access to mental health support services can help reduce the rate of suicide.” Arc Infrastructure manages more than 5000km of rail freight network across the State, with employees across the Mid West, Goldfields and South West. CEO Murray Cook said the $50,000 per annum donation would deliver more than 9000 “help seeker conversations”. “We see this as a truly valuable investment in saving lives,” he said. “We support Lifeline WA’s aim of ensuring nobody in WA must walk alone when they are experiencing a crisis and this makes 24-7 access to trained professionals vital.” Ms MacGregor said working collaboratively to “educate people and ensure there are mechanisms in place to save lives” was key to Lifeline’s vision of a suicide-free WA. Lifeline 13 11 14