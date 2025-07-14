Carolina Wilga has revealed she became lost in the WA’s harsh outback after losing control of her van, hitting her head and wandering off from her bogged vehicle in a state of confusion.

The German backpacker for the first time opened up about her extraordinary survival story from her hospital bed on Monday, three days after she was miraculously found alive after spending 12 days alone in remote Wheatbelt bush.

In a statement, released by police along with a photograph of her clutching a teddy bear and smiling at Fiona Stanley Hospital, the 26-year-old paid special tribute to the “angel” who found her on the side of a dirt track on Friday and took her to safety.

“First and foremost, I want to express a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart — a thank you that truly comes from the depths of my soul,” she said.

“For all the incredible supports during the search for me.

“Previously, I didn’t know where my place was in a culture on the other side of the world to my own, but now, I feel a part of it.

“I am deeply impressed by the courage, helpfulness, and warmth that has been shown to me here.

Camera Icon Carolina Wilga recovering in hospitial. Picture WA Police Credit: WA POLICE

“Western Australia has taught me what it really means to be part of a true community. Here, humanity, solidarity, and care for one another are what truly matter — and in the end, that’s what counts most.

“I am certain that I survived only thanks to this incredible outpouring of support.

“The thought of all the people who believed in me, searched for me, and kept hoping for me gave me the strength to carry on during my darkest moments. For this, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Especially to the police investigators, searchers, the German Consulate, the medical staff and the wonderful nurses who took care of me with so much compassion. My deepest thanks also go to every single person who simply thought of me – and of course, to my rescuer and angel, Tania.”

For the first time, Ms Wilga revealed how her van came to rest in the bizarre condition it did — and why she left the vehicle.

Photographs of Ms Wilga’s Mitsubishi Delica showed it lodged in scrub at the bottom of a big rock.

Four-wheel-drive tracks had been placed underneath the back wheels, with police also revealing she had dragged pieces of wood in an attempt to create a solid base to get the vehicle out.

“Some people might wonder why I even left my car, even though I had water, food, and clothing there,” Ms Wilga said.

“The answer is: I lost control of the car and rolled down a slope. In the crash, I hit my head significantly. As a result of the accident, I left my car in a state of confusion and got lost.”

Ms Wilga said she was “simply beyond grateful to have survived”.

“Thank you Australia – you are amazing,” she said.

Ms Wilga survived a remarkable 11 nights alone in the bush drinking rainwater from puddles and sleeping in a cave before farmer Tania French came to her rescue.

Ms French happened to be driving by on Mouroubra Road in Bimbijy, about 24km north west from where the bogged van was found, when a dishevelled Ms Wilga flagged her down.

Ravaged by mosquitoes, dehydrated and hungry with cuts and bruises, she was taken under the arm of police before being flown to Perth for medical treatment.

“She couldn’t believe it. She didn’t realise how long (she’d been gone),” Ms French said.

“She said, ‘you’re my guardian angel’ and I thought, well, I don’t know about that.’”

Camera Icon Carolina Wilga after being found my a local in the area. Credit: 7NEWS

Speaking on Monday, Premier Roger Cook commended Ms Wilga for her bravery. Ms Wilga was expected to spend Monday night in hospital.

“She remains in hospital at Fiona Stanley, she will be there for a few more nights, but I think her condition continues to improve,” Mr Cook said.

“We know that Carolina is a very brave woman who’s had a remarkable escape from a very difficult situation stuck in the outback for a number of days.”

Mr Cook urged other tourists to come prepared and educate themselves on WA’s harsh climate.

“It is important that anyone visiting Western Australia, particularly if they’re undertaking adventure travel, understand that it is a dangerous place in relation to the environment, scale and size of this place (and) how difficult that environment can be, both in terms of winter and summer,” he said.

“We need everyone to do the right thing when they come to WA to enjoy it.

“It’s an incredible part of the world, it’s a breathtakingly beautiful part of the world, but it can also be dangerous if you don’t take the right preparations.”

A widespread search for Ms Wilga intensified after her friends stopped hearing from her on June 29 — the same day she was last captured on CCTV driving through Beacon, about 330km north-east of Perth.

Ms Wilga’s family had also raised concerns with their local police station, which alerted INTERPOL and then WA Police.

The day after she was found, homicide squad officer-in-charge Det. Acting Insp. Jessica Securo said she was “very traumatised” and “overwhelmed” when she was found. She had convinced herself she was not going to survive.

“She is still in disbelief that she was able to survive,” Det-Insp. Securo said.

“In her mind, she had convinced herself that she was not going to be located. “Eleven days out there is significant. So I’m sure she got to a point where she thought, no one’s coming. (She thought) no one’s going to find me here.”

The young backpacker has been travelling throughout Australia for two years and had been mostly staying in hostels and backpacker accommodation.

Ms Wilga had left a hostel in Fremantle on the weekend she vanished following conversations she was considering heading to the Eastern States and exploring regional WA.

She had been working on WA mine sites, which is understood to have funded her travels.

The 26-year-old has told police the ordeal has not dampened her desire to keep travelling, and plans to continue her travels to the east coast when she has recovered.