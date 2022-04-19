The inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale brought a good crowd of cattle people together from far and wide as the Thompson family opened up their Gingin property on April 7 to the grand event.

They came from as far away as Queensland and from WA’s Pilbara and as far south as Esperance to support the Thompson family’s efforts to bring some of the very best Droughtmaster genetics to the fore.

Munda Reds principal Mike Thompson told the crowd it was a day to “celebrate the breed”.

With so many like-minded people, there was plenty of conversation to share and the auction of 129 bulls brought applause to many of the featured bulls that brought top-values.

One of those being the bull that raised $26,000 for Telethon — bought by Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett, who runs pastoral cattle properties in the Pilbara and Kimberley.

It was a richly rewarding day for those who attended, leaving them to ponder what may be in store for next year.

Camera Icon In support of the future generation was Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Daniel Woods, young cattle enthusiast Jack Lethbridge, 11, buyer of the $26,000 Telethon bull and Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett and Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Shane Flemming. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Demi Thompson, 12, of Cervantes, was in the festive spirit at her grandparents inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Bull buyer and Medway Droughtmaster stud co-principal Hastings Donaldson, of central Queensland, with Yaralla Droughtmaster stud principals Ken McKenzie and Kerry McKenzie pf Blackwater, Queensland. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Mike Thompson and Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton auctioneer Dane Pearce. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Imperial Bovine Breeding Service principal Billi Marshall and Milne Feeds ruminant feed manager Jess Andony. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Max Wallis, 13, with his step dad Paul Laycock, of High Country Droughtmaster stud in Eskdale Queensland and mother Katrina Wallis. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Richard Keach and Hamersley station livestock manager Mark Lanyon, of Tom Price. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Sylvania station pastoralist Weldon Percy and Sarah Johnson. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Mia Mia station principals Jim and Lorraine Dorrel, of Canarvon. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Bruce Kilgour, of Badgingarra, Jamie Laurisson, of Dandaragan, Tim Coole, of Dandaragan, Cass Parker, of Canarvon and Beachport regional manager Gemma Oldfied Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman