Search
thewest.com.au

Munda Reds Droughtmaster sale brings a crowd from far and wide

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Email Bob Garnant
Mitchell Snell, 16, with his parents Gloria and Spencer Snell, of Charla Downs in Waroona, with their daughter Holly and her grandmother Laurie Snell.
Camera IconMitchell Snell, 16, with his parents Gloria and Spencer Snell, of Charla Downs in Waroona, with their daughter Holly and her grandmother Laurie Snell. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

The inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale brought a good crowd of cattle people together from far and wide as the Thompson family opened up their Gingin property on April 7 to the grand event.

They came from as far away as Queensland and from WA’s Pilbara and as far south as Esperance to support the Thompson family’s efforts to bring some of the very best Droughtmaster genetics to the fore.

Munda Reds principal Mike Thompson told the crowd it was a day to “celebrate the breed”.

With so many like-minded people, there was plenty of conversation to share and the auction of 129 bulls brought applause to many of the featured bulls that brought top-values.

One of those being the bull that raised $26,000 for Telethon — bought by Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett, who runs pastoral cattle properties in the Pilbara and Kimberley.

It was a richly rewarding day for those who attended, leaving them to ponder what may be in store for next year.

In support of the future generation was Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Daniel Woods, young cattle enthusiast Jack Lethbridge, 11, buyer of the $26,000 Telethon bull and Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett and Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Shane Flemming.
Camera IconIn support of the future generation was Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Daniel Woods, young cattle enthusiast Jack Lethbridge, 11, buyer of the $26,000 Telethon bull and Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett and Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Shane Flemming. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Demi Thompson, 12, of Cervantes, was in the festive spirit at her grandparents inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale.
Camera IconDemi Thompson, 12, of Cervantes, was in the festive spirit at her grandparents inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Bull buyer and Medway Droughtmaster stud co-principal Hastings Donaldson, of central Queensland, with Yaralla Droughtmaster stud principals Ken McKenzie and Kerry McKenzie pf Blackwater, Queensland.
Camera IconBull buyer and Medway Droughtmaster stud co-principal Hastings Donaldson, of central Queensland, with Yaralla Droughtmaster stud principals Ken McKenzie and Kerry McKenzie pf Blackwater, Queensland. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Mike Thompson and Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton auctioneer Dane Pearce.
Camera IconMunda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Mike Thompson and Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton auctioneer Dane Pearce. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Imperial Bovine Breeding Service principal Billi Marshall and Milne Feeds ruminant feed manager Jess Andony.
Camera IconImperial Bovine Breeding Service principal Billi Marshall and Milne Feeds ruminant feed manager Jess Andony. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Max Wallis, 13, with his step dad Paul Laycock, of High Country Droughtmaster stud in Eskdale Queensland and mother Katrina Wallis.
Camera IconMax Wallis, 13, with his step dad Paul Laycock, of High Country Droughtmaster stud in Eskdale Queensland and mother Katrina Wallis. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Richard Keach and Hamersley station livestock manager Mark Lanyon, of Tom Price.
Camera IconNutrien Livestock Mid West agent Richard Keach and Hamersley station livestock manager Mark Lanyon, of Tom Price. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Sylvania station pastoralist Weldon Percy and Sarah Johnson.
Camera IconSylvania station pastoralist Weldon Percy and Sarah Johnson. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Mia Mia station principals Jim and Lorraine Dorrel, of Canarvon.
Camera IconMia Mia station principals Jim and Lorraine Dorrel, of Canarvon. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Bruce Kilgour, of Badgingarra, Jamie Laurisson, of Dandaragan, Tim Coole, of Dandaragan, Cass Parker, of Canarvon and Beachport regional manager Gemma Oldfied
Camera IconBruce Kilgour, of Badgingarra, Jamie Laurisson, of Dandaragan, Tim Coole, of Dandaragan, Cass Parker, of Canarvon and Beachport regional manager Gemma Oldfied Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
ANZ relationship manager Adrian Vis, ANZ WA agribusiness manager Sabin Ivey and ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese.
Camera IconANZ relationship manager Adrian Vis, ANZ WA agribusiness manager Sabin Ivey and ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails