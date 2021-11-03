A record crowd of 4500 people flocked to the 19th Harvey Dickson Spring Rodeo at Boyup Brook on Saturday, cheering as the rodeo’s namesake took to the arena to welcome the crowds.

The full event rodeo, guided by the rules and regulations of the Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association, was conducted by Double Barrel Entertainment principals Mark and Jo Kestle. It attracted 265 entries from dozens of competitors from across the State.

Mr Kestle said he was thrilled to bring the event back to Boyup Brook after it was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We worked with the Boyup Brook Shire to have all the COVID plans in place for this fantastic community and family event that ran very smoothly and brought a well-behaved crowd,” he said.

Mr Kestle said the local AFGRI Equipment dealer had donated a vehicle to transport the elderly and people with disabilities safely from the car park to the rodeo arena.

“Another bonus this year was gaining major sponsorship from CD Dodd Scrap Metal Recyclers,” he said.

The rodeo had a balance of junior and veteran competitors, who were all vying for national point standings.

WA competitors have a leg up on national point standings, with many Eastern States rodeos having been cancelled because of COVID.

Gingin’s Wade McCarthy is leading the way for the national all round cowboy and open bull titles, and was at his brilliant best in the bareback event at Boyup Brook, riding bucking horse Rusty to a 73-point win.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Coby McCarthy, 10, showed similar form and won the junior steer ride.

“I stayed balanced for a good ride,” Coby said.

Camera Icon Harvey Dickson and his entourage greeted a large crowd to the Harvey Dickson Rodeo. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Also adding valuable points towards a national all round cowgirl title was Muchea cowgirl Hunta Gallacher, who is ranked No.1. She was the fastest around the barrels at Boyup Brook, winning the open barrel event in 17.24 seconds.

WA’s junior and juvenile competitors are also in the running for national titles including Lucy Oversby, 11, who is ranked first for the all round junior cowgirl, while Kayne Lincoln is holding the No. 1 spot for all round juvenile cowboy.

At Boyup Brook, Lucy won the junior barrel race in a time of 19.86sec., while Kayne won the 14 to 18 juvenile steer ride, scoring 57 points from the judges and he also placed second in the juvenile barrel race.

Competing against veterans in the steer wrestling event, 20-year-old Muchea cowboy Trey Gallacher won in a quick 6.22sec.

“This was my first win after six goes,” he said.

“It was good to get down on one (steer) and throw it.”

In the rope and tie event, Darling Downs cowboy Mark Maxwell lassoed the steer and had it all tied up in 11.68sec. for the win.

Maxwell teamed up with Maverick De Burgh in the team roping event with the pair roping the steers horns and back feet in 9.36 seconds for the win.

Nadine Bolsenbroek won the ladies’ breakaway roping in a time of 5.58sec.

Outside of the saddle bronc competition, there were few successful rides in the rough stock events, with no cowboy making time in the open bull ride.

Remaining in the saddle for the required 10 seconds, Mick Reimers scored a winning 74 points in the saddle bronc ride, while Jack Collins took second on 73 points.

Novice bull rider Flynn McCullough, of Kalgan, won his event with a score of 61 points.

With 39 entries in the novice barrel race, Emily Agnew riding Flicka, was the quickest around the barrels in a time of 19.06 seconds.

The Harvey Dickson Spring Rodeo kicks off with a Friday night shindig at the Harvey Dickson Country Music Centre before the Saturday rodeo at the same location.

The event is one of two rodeos organised by Double Barrel Entertainment in Boyup Brook each year, with the inaugural Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo held in April.

WA’s competitive rodeo circuit continues on Saturday with the Boddington Lions Rodeo.

Camera Icon Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy riding bucking bull High Octane, did not make the required qualifying time in the open bull ride event. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon WA Rodeo Queen Angela Whelan brought the crowd to their feet during the grand opening event at the Harvey Dickson Rodeo. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Gingin cowboy Coby McCarthy, 10, won the junior steer ride while his father, Wade McCarthy, watched the skilled performance. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy won the bareback event riding bucking horse Rusty, scoring 73 points. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Kayne Lincoln, riding Murphy, placed second in the juvenile barrel event. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Bindoon cowgirl Lucy Oversby, 11, riding Magnet, won the junior barrel competition in a time of 19.86 seconds. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Elise Croft, riding Utah, won the steer undecorating event in a time of 2 minutes and 28 seconds. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Maverick De Burgh, of Bullsbrook, Mark Maxwell, of Darling Downs, took out the team roping competition in a time of 9.36 seconds. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Kalgan cowboy Flynn McCullough won the novice bull ride, scoring 61 points. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman