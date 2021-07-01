See who we snapped at the WAFarmers Annual Forum

A change of venue for this year’s WAFarmers Annual Forum proved a hit with the 150-plus crowd that gathered at Muresk Institute for two days last week.

The conference, held on Thursday and Friday, brought together farming and regional leaders to take stock of progress towards the shared goal of reaching $100 billion in farm-gate output by 2030.

For the first time in recent years the conference was held in regional WA, with many of the attendees staying at Muresk Institute overnight.

Premier Mark McGowan opened the forum, while WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan outlined what the State Government was doing to support WA’s biggest economic sector.

Keynote speakers spoke about the National Farmers Federation’s 2030 Roadmap to achieving a $100b primary industries sector and included experts from across the country.

The theme was Invest, Innovate and Inspire, which WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said was fitting given the “huge opportunities within the future prospects of agriculture and food”.

“WAFarmers was glad to see the State Government engage our key stakeholders and other industry officials at the event,” Mr Whittington said.

The event included a dinner and presentations at the Muresk Institute dining hall on Thursday night.

