Social photos: WAFarmers Fodder for Thought conference

Cally Dupe
Bob Nixon, of Kalannie, and WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington.
Camera IconBob Nixon, of Kalannie, and WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

Farmers from far-flung locations across WA gathered at Muresk Institute to socialise and listen to dozens of guest speakers on the high-calibre list at the WAFarmers Fodder for Thought conference late last month.

The two-day soiree was aimed at sharing knowledge about the state of the industry and kicked off with an afternoon focused on technology on Thursday, June 23.

Later that day, Australian Wool Innovation representative Marius Cumming shared an insight into AWI’s research and development in the shearing industry.

Guests gathered at Muresk Institute’s Dempster Hall for a dinner peppered with discussion about changes to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act association of mining and exploration companies director Neil Van Drunen.

The second day of the event kicked off early with an 8.30am address by WAFarmers president John Hassell, before the WAFarmers grains and livestock annual general meetings.

A full day of speakers kept guests engaged and entertained with discussions focused on trade, fertiliser, grains, livestock, wool, research and development, and biosecurity, among other topics.

David Slade, of Kendenup, and Noel Bairstow, of Lake Grace.
Camera IconDavid Slade, of Kendenup, and Noel Bairstow, of Lake Grace. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Colin Nicholl, of Hyden, and Bob Iffla, of Newdegate.
Camera IconColin Nicholl, of Hyden, and Bob Iffla, of Newdegate. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Thomas Elder Markets analyst Andrew Whitelaw, GrainGrowers Limited director Richard Konzag, and Planfarm grain marketing director Jerome Critch.
Camera IconThomas Elder Markets analyst Andrew Whitelaw, GrainGrowers Limited director Richard Konzag, and Planfarm grain marketing director Jerome Critch. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Telstra strategic growth head Warren Jennings, DPIRD eConnect Project manager Darren Gibbon, and Telstra agribusiness manager Chris Stevenson.
Camera IconTelstra strategic growth head Warren Jennings, DPIRD eConnect Project manager Darren Gibbon, and Telstra agribusiness manager Chris Stevenson. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Mark Adams, of Woogenellup, and Dan Dempster, of Northam.
Camera IconMark Adams, of Woogenellup, and Dan Dempster, of Northam. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
DPIRD workforce capability manager Brad Armstrong and DPIRD's Carla Smith.
Camera IconDPIRD workforce capability manager Brad Armstrong and DPIRD's Carla Smith. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Florabelle Ambrosial Foods employee Rhys Morcombe, and Newdegate farmer Trevor De Landgrafft.
Camera IconFlorabelle Ambrosial Foods employee Rhys Morcombe, and Newdegate farmer Trevor De Landgrafft. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Neil Bairstow, of Lake Grace, Mic Fels, of Wittenoom Hills, Tarni and Duncan Young, of York, and Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner.
Camera IconNeil Bairstow, of Lake Grace, Mic Fels, of Wittenoom Hills, Tarni and Duncan Young, of York, and Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Nutrien Ag Solutions regional marketing manager - west Oxana Yashina, and DPIRD livestock identification and traceability manager Beth Green.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions regional marketing manager - west Oxana Yashina, and DPIRD livestock identification and traceability manager Beth Green. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Telstra executive assistant Eva Colic, York farmer Rhys Turton, and GrainGrowers Limited director Frank O'Hare.
Camera IconTelstra executive assistant Eva Colic, York farmer Rhys Turton, and GrainGrowers Limited director Frank O'Hare. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Tarni Young, of York, and Heather Adams, of Woogenellup.
Camera IconTarni Young, of York, and Heather Adams, of Woogenellup. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
Bruce Rock farmer Josh Fuchsbichler and Weston Animal Nutrition WA procurement manager Chayce Creedy.
Camera IconBruce Rock farmer Josh Fuchsbichler and Weston Animal Nutrition WA procurement manager Chayce Creedy. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative
GrainProducers Australia chair Barry Large, York farmer Duncan Young, Wittenoom Hills farmer Mic Fels, and DPIRD workforce capability manager Brad Armstrong.
Camera IconGrainProducers Australia chair Barry Large, York farmer Duncan Young, Wittenoom Hills farmer Mic Fels, and DPIRD workforce capability manager Brad Armstrong. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler and Wandeirng farmer Andrew Watts.
Camera IconWAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler and Wandeirng farmer Andrew Watts. Credit: Ammon Creative/Ammon Creative

