Sustainability was the hot topic at the Grain Industry Association of WA’s annual forum at Optus Stadium on October 6.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan opened the event, which included a wide range of presenters and guests from both industry and farms across WA.

A crowd of more than 100 heard from CBH Group sustainability manager Jane Wardle, Rabobank sustainable business development head Crawford Taylor, PepsiCo sustainable agriculture manager Reuben Blackie, Latham farmer Dylan Hirsch and GIWA oat council chair and Highbury farmer Ashley Wiese.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Wiese said the event provided a unique opportunity to “to see a perspective where our customer is feeding that right back to a grower on a farm level”.

“That really brings home just where the market is going and the pull of the customer into determining what direction we head in,” he said.

The evening event concluded with a lively drinks and canapes session at an outdoor area overlooking Optus Stadium with the GIWA logo and details of the event showcased on the big screens.

Camera Icon Indi Munnis and Grains Industry Association of WA marketing and commucations manager Rachel Nash. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Quaker Oats procurement manager Chris Maughan, Grain Industry Association of WA crop report author Michael Lamond, and Grain Industry Association of WA executive officer Peter Nash. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Balco Australia field manager Lachlan McCabe, Thompson and Redwood operations manager Ross Allomes. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Weston Animal nutrition quality manager Joanne Friedrichs and CBH quality and sustainabiltiy manager Jane Wardle. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH independent director David Lock, DPIRD industry and economic development acting deputy director general Liam O’Connell and Rabobank WA regional manager Crawford Taylor. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon DPIRD business development manager Peter May and Agworld Australia-New Zealand general manager Simon Foley. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH director Jeff Seaby and Grower Advisory Council members Renee Lynch, of Narembeen, and Laurie Butler, of Perenjori. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Dion Nichol and CBH government and industry relations principal Rob Dickie. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH director Helen Woodhams and Australian Grains Export Innovation Centre chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon AAAX general manager Michael Connolly, AAAX trading manager James Foulsham, and CBH customer service manager Jacinta Kelly. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon West Midlands Group executive officer Nathan Craig and Grain Industry Association of WA project coordinator Ian Longson. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon UWA emeritus professor Stephen Powles, GrainGrowers western region regional coordinator Alan Meldrum, GrainGrowers director Frank O'Hare and Grains Industry Association of WA oat council member Kit Leake. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH director Royce Taylor, of Lake Grace, and CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig. Credit: Countryman