Sustainability focus at this year’s Grain Industry Association of WA annual forum
Countryman
Sustainability was the hot topic at the Grain Industry Association of WA’s annual forum at Optus Stadium on October 6.
WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan opened the event, which included a wide range of presenters and guests from both industry and farms across WA.
A crowd of more than 100 heard from CBH Group sustainability manager Jane Wardle, Rabobank sustainable business development head Crawford Taylor, PepsiCo sustainable agriculture manager Reuben Blackie, Latham farmer Dylan Hirsch and GIWA oat council chair and Highbury farmer Ashley Wiese.
Addressing the crowd, Mr Wiese said the event provided a unique opportunity to “to see a perspective where our customer is feeding that right back to a grower on a farm level”.
“That really brings home just where the market is going and the pull of the customer into determining what direction we head in,” he said.
The evening event concluded with a lively drinks and canapes session at an outdoor area overlooking Optus Stadium with the GIWA logo and details of the event showcased on the big screens.